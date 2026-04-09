NYT Investigation Points To Adam Back As Possible Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains unresolved, but a new investigation by The New York Times suggests British cryptographer Adam Back as a potential candidate, a claim he has denied.

The report, led by journalist John Carreyrou, examines historical records and writing patterns but does not present definitive evidence confirming Nakamoto’s identity.

Background And Profile Of Adam Back

Back is known for creating Hashcash, a proof-of-work system that later influenced Bitcoin’s design. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, which develops infrastructure for blockchain-based payment systems.

Carreyrou noted that Back fits the profile often associated with Nakamoto, including expertise in cryptography and involvement in early digital currency discussions. Back acknowledged he could be seen as a plausible candidate but rejected the conclusion.

Use Of AI In The Investigation

The investigation relied on archives of emails from cryptography mailing lists between 1992 and 2008, a period overlapping with Nakamoto’s known activity.

Carreyrou used artificial intelligence tools to analyze writing patterns across contributors. The analysis focused on stylistic traits such as punctuation habits and grammatical tendencies, including the absence of hyphens in compound nouns and occasional confusion between “its” and “it’s.”

According to the report, Back’s writing showed the closest match to Nakamoto among the analyzed participants.

Response And Limitations Of Evidence

Back disputed the findings, stating on social media that the similarities reflect “coincidence and similar phrases from people with similar experience and interests.”

The investigation does not provide conclusive proof linking Back to Nakamoto, and the identity of Bitcoin’s creator remains unconfirmed.

Efforts to identify Nakamoto have continued for years, with multiple individuals proposed as candidates, but none have been definitively verified.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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