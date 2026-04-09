Chery’s Global Tech Ecosystem Gains Momentum: The Dawn of the Technology Spillover Effect

Official Press Preview

In the dual currents of intelligent electrification and globalization, the traditional linear “OEM + Supplier” model has become a relic of the past, unable to keep pace with rapid technological iteration and market expansion. Isolated development across the industry chain is no longer sustainable. To break through development bottlenecks, we must construct a multi-dimensional, networked ecosystem defined by shared technology, collaborative manufacturing, and mutual responsibility—where every participant becomes a co-creator of value.

The philosophy of “a win-win ecosystem” is now a global consensus among automakers. With two decades of deep-rooted globalization, Chery has built a synergistic network spanning R&D, manufacturing, smart technology, and social responsibility. Chery has always maintained that an ecosystem without a technological foundation is merely a “castle in the air”. What gives us the profile of a “technology company” today is the result of twenty years of tackling the toughest technical challenges, one by one. As these technological touchpoints interconnect, a vital, self-evolving global ecosystem has naturally emerged. On April 24, the 2026 Chery International Business Summit will convene partners from across the globe to explore the future of industrial collaboration and showcase Chery’s milestones in driving global synergy through rigorous R&D.

A Global Innovation Architecture: Harvesting World Wisdom

Chery’s openness stems from a dedication to technological universality. We do not build R&D moats to wall ourselves in, but to ensure that breakthroughs like the Mars Architecture and KunPeng Power can be precisely adapted to diverse global markets through a collaborative research system. To this end, we have established a “1+7+N” R&D layout, featuring eight major research centers and a powerhouse of over 30,000 R&D personnel, including 28 chief scientists. Our R&D services span more than 130 countries and regions. These global teams specialize in optimizing and validating technologies for the world’s most extreme driving environments. In the coming years, we will establish an additional 26 overseas R&D centers to create differentiated, competitive products tailored to local user needs.

Simultaneously, we have partnered with over 100 elite global universities on over 4,000 “Spark” research projects. These initiatives ensure stronger alignment between technological innovation and local market needs. From optimizing battery performance in extreme cold to ensuring powertrain stability in desert heat and chassis tuning for high-altitude terrains, our technology is refined through multi-scenario global testing. Our partners gain more than just technical support from Chery’s R&D system; they gain the dual assurance of global resource integration and comprehensive validation.

A Global Tech Ecosystem: Symbiosis through “Technology Spillover”

A hallmark of a true technology company is the capacity for “technology spillover”. Chery exports more than just products; we deliver the underlying logic of full-stack self-developed systems. Innovations such as Large AI Models, the Rhino Battery, and smart cockpits are becoming foundational supports for the industry, transforming traditional buyer-seller relationships into a deeply integrated industrial community. This is not a forced strategy, but a natural result of “technological gravity”. Our Falcon Pilot Model and multi-modal interaction technologies are redefining the smart cockpit, while the Rhino Battery offers unparalleled safety and range for global NEV products. Beyond the vehicle, our AiMOGA Robotics are expanding into smart service and retail roles. By shifting from one-way supply to technology sharing, capabilities complement, and value co-creation, Chery and its global partners are building a new paradigm of industrial collaboration.

Green Manufacturing: The Bedrock of Global Quality

In Chery’s global footprint, production bases are not merely factories; they are benchmarks for green manufacturing. Currently, five of Chery’s bases are certified national-level “Green Factories”, and the group has been honored as a “Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Chery has also achieved a 5A rating in the Green Development Index by CATARC. These unified and rigorous standards ensure that every vehicle, regardless of where it is produced, meets world-class quality benchmarks.

At the same time, Chery continues to advance new energy technologies. The next-generation hybrid-specific engine—KunPeng Sky Optimus achieves a world-leading thermal efficiency of over 48%. Furthermore, our forward-looking hydrogen engines and fuel cell systems provide the “Chery Solution” for global sustainable goals and carbon neutrality, demonstrating our strength and commitment to a high-quality, low-carbon future.

Global Citizenship: Responsibility Beyond Business

While pursuing commercial excellence, Chery remains committed to a global ecosystem of shared responsibility. Ranked on the Fortune China ESG Influence List for two consecutive years, Chery has become a beacon for sustainable development. It actively engages in global public welfare initiatives and promotes sustainable development worldwide. Chery has donated $3.5 million to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to support the “Cherish the Nature” initiative, focusing on critical issues like water resources and marine protection. This steadfast social responsibility has earned the respect of the international community and built a foundation of trust with our partners, uniting us through shared values that transcend commerce.

Forging Ahead: A New Era for the Global Ecosystem

True sustainable competitiveness is built on the pioneering spirit of foundational R&D and the shared thriving of a global ecosystem. Chery is rewriting the script of global cooperation through the lens of “technology logic”. The upcoming summit is more than a showcase; it is an invitation from a global tech leader to witness how technology makes co-thriving a reality.

The 2026 Chery International Business Summit marks a new beginning. We cordially invite over 3,000 industry partners, dealers, and supply chain elites to gather, witness the fruits of Chery’s global ecosystem, and chart the course for a sustainable future. Together, we will take this opportunity to move forward and advance the sustainable development of the global automotive industry in an ever-evolving landscape.