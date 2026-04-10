Heartlight Art Announces New Collection of Fine Art Inspired Home Goods for 2026

Heartlight Art Unveils New Line of Functional Art Pieces for 2026

Heartlight Art, the innovative brand founded by renowned artist Jamison Kaufman, is proud to announce the release of its new collection of home goods for 2026. This new line expands on Kaufman’s signature approach of blending fine art with functionality, creating a unique way for art enthusiasts to experience and enjoy art in their daily lives.

With over 45 years of experience in design, publishing, and fine art, Kaufman’s creative journey has been marked by an ongoing pursuit to make art more accessible and emotionally resonant. Her latest collection seamlessly bridges the gap between art and functionality, offering home goods like tote bags, pillows, and accessories that carry the spirit of her original paintings into everyday living. Taken off the walls to put into your hands!

Transforming Fine Art into Daily Essentials

The concept behind Heartlight Art is simple yet powerful: fine art should be something you live with, not just something you visit. Kaufman’s work, known for its expressive use of color, light, and human connection, often reflects themes of shared experiences, capturing moments that transcend the ordinary. This unique perspective has led to the development of functional pieces that bring the beauty of original artwork into the home.

Kaufman’s newest collection takes inspiration from her original paintings, each piece designed to serve as a functional, everyday item while retaining the emotional depth and vibrancy of fine art. “Art is more than just something to admire on a wall,” Kaufman says. “It should be something that connects with people, that brings joy and light into their everyday routines. I want people to carry a piece of my artwork with them, whether it’s a tote bag, a pillow, or a decorative item in their home.”

The Heartlight Art Philosophy: Fine Art for a Fun Feeling

The philosophy behind Heartlight Art is rooted in the belief that art should not be distant or formal but should be part of everyday life. With this guiding principle, Kaufman has created a brand that prioritizes connection, emotion, and the simple joy of beauty. By turning original paintings into functional pieces, Kaufman allows her work to become part of her customers’ lives, enriching their daily environments with art that resonates on a deeper level.

Each piece in the new collection is a direct reflection of Kaufman’s commitment to fine art. Starting as an original artwork, the designs are then adapted and transformed into beautiful, functional items like tote bags, pillows, and other personal accessories. These pieces are personally signed by Kaufman, maintaining a direct connection between the artist and the collector.

A Growing Brand with Expanding Reach

As Heartlight Art continues to grow, so does its reach. Kaufman’s work has gained recognition for its emotional depth, vibrancy, and ability to connect with people on a personal level. The brand’s new collection is already attracting attention from retailers and art lovers alike, with a growing presence in boutiques and homes across the country.

With a philosophy that values both beauty and function, Heartlight Art is proving that art is not just for galleries, it’s for living. Kaufman’s approach to making fine art accessible and emotionally engaging is resonating with a wide audience, and her collection is quickly becoming a favorite among those who appreciate the beauty of art in their daily lives.

Looking Ahead: Art That Brings People Together

At the core of Heartlight Art is Kaufman’s belief in connection. As a longtime volunteer with Rotary International and an advocate for animal rescue, Kaufman’s commitment to shared experiences and care for others is reflected not only in her art but in her overall mission. Through Heartlight Art, Kaufman aims to bring people together, fostering a sense of community and connection through the universal language of art. You will almost always find an animal in each painting!

The new collection marks the next step in Kaufman’s mission to make fine art a more accessible and integral part of everyday life. With the brand’s continued expansion and growing popularity, Kaufman’s vision of “Fine Art for a Fun Feeling” is sure to leave an impact on the art world for years to come.

For more information on Heartlight Art or to explore the new collection, visit Heartlight Art .

About Heartlight Art

Heartlight Art is a collection of original paintings and art-inspired home goods created by artist Jamison Kaufman. With over 45 years of experience in design, publishing, and fine art, Kaufman brings a unique perspective to the art world. Her work is known for its expressive use of color, light, and human connection, and her new collection aims to bring the beauty of fine art into everyday living. The brand’s philosophy, “Fine Art for a Fun Feeling”, seeks to enrich daily life with art that resonates emotionally and connects people through shared experiences.

Media Contact

Jamison Kaufman

Artist & Designer

Heartlight Art

Email: heartlightart@icloud.com

Website : www.heartlightart.com | www.heartlighthomegoods.com

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