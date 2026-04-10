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Boutique Residential Architect Firm Making Waves in Australia.

ByEthan Lin

Apr 10, 2026

Enclave Architects, a boutique residential Architect Melbourne firm, is gaining national recognition after one of its standout projects was shortlisted for the prestigious Sustainability Awards 2025.

Known for its deeply personalised approach to design, Enclave Architects has built a reputation for creating homes that are not only visually compelling but also environmentally responsive. The recent nomination highlights the firm’s commitment to sustainable architecture and thoughtful residential design.

A Recognition Rooted in Sustainable Design

The Sustainability Awards celebrate excellence in environmentally responsible architecture across Australia. Enclave’s shortlisted project demonstrates how modern residential design can seamlessly integrate sustainability without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.

From material selection to spatial planning, the project reflects a strong focus on energy efficiency, site responsiveness, and long-term livability—principles that are central to the firm’s philosophy.

A Boutique Approach That Stands Out

Unlike larger practices, Enclave Architects operates as a boutique firm where clients work directly with the principal architect throughout the project lifecycle. This hands-on approach ensures consistency, attention to detail, and a design outcome that truly reflects the client’s lifestyle.

Their expertise spans custom homes, renovations, and multi-residential developments, with a growing emphasis on sustainable architecture in Melbourne.

In addition to architectural services, the firm also delivers cohesive interior solutions through its luxury interior designer offerings, ensuring every element of the home is designed as a unified experience.

Expanding Influence Across Melbourne and Beyond

With projects across Melbourne’s inner suburbs, bayside areas, and regional Victoria, Enclave Architects continues to attract homeowners and developers seeking high-quality, design-led outcomes.

Their work reflects a balance between innovation and practicality—delivering homes that are both timeless and tailored to modern living.

To learn more about Enclave Architects and explore their portfolio,

Enclave Architects
493 Highstreet Road,
Mount Waverley,
VIC 3149
03 9969 2249

https://www.enclavearchitects.com.au

About Enclave Architects

Enclave Architects is a registered boutique architecture practice based in Melbourne, Victoria, with additional operations in Queensland. The firm specialises in custom residential design, extensions, and sustainable architecture, delivering tailored solutions that reflect each client’s unique lifestyle and site conditions.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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