Shifton Launches Invoicing and Customer Portal Modules for Field Service Teams.

Shifton, a global field service management (FSM) platform available in over 40 languages, has announced the release of two new modules: Invoicing and Customer Portal. These additions are designed to help service-based businesses streamline operations, accelerate billing cycles, and enhance customer communication—all within a single unified system.

Bridging the Gap Between Job Completion and Payment

One of the most persistent challenges in field service operations is the delay between completing a job and issuing an invoice. Manual data entry, disconnected tools, and administrative bottlenecks often slow down the process, impacting cash flow and operational efficiency.

Shifton’s newly launched Invoicing module directly addresses this issue by automatically generating professional invoices from completed job forms. This eliminates the need for duplicate data entry and significantly reduces turnaround time.

Automated Invoicing Built for Field Teams

The Invoicing module is designed to work seamlessly with field operations, allowing technicians and dispatchers to generate accurate invoices on the spot.

Key capabilities include:

Automatic invoice generation from completed job data (labor, materials, and client signatures)

Customizable invoice templates with company and customer details

Built-in tax calculations for accuracy and compliance

Support for full document workflows including quotes, work orders, invoices, and completion certificates

Real-time payment status tracking with visibility into outstanding balances

By connecting billing directly to field activity, service companies can invoice faster, reduce errors, and improve cash flow predictability.

Customer Portal Enhances Transparency and Communication

Alongside invoicing, Shifton has introduced a Customer Portal that provides end clients with real-time visibility into service operations.

The portal enables customers to:

Receive automatic notifications about scheduled visits

Track technician location live on a map with estimated arrival times

Communicate directly with technicians via chat or call

Submit feedback through automated post-service review requests

This level of transparency helps reduce inbound support calls while improving the overall customer experience.

Fully Integrated Within the Shifton Platform

Both modules are natively integrated into Shifton’s existing ecosystem, which includes scheduling, dispatch, GPS tracking, digital work forms, and reporting tools.

This means:

No third-party integrations are required

No manual data transfers between systems

A seamless workflow from job completion to payment

Service companies can now manage operations, billing, and customer communication in one centralized platform, replacing fragmented tools and outdated processes.

Designed for Multiple Service Industries

Shifton supports a wide range of industries that rely on mobile teams and field operations, including:

HVAC

Plumbing

Electrical services

Pest control

IT services

And many other trade and service sectors

The platform’s flexibility makes it suitable for businesses of all sizes looking to modernize their field service workflows.

Availability

The Invoicing and Customer Portal modules are available as add-ons for all Shifton Service plans. Existing users can activate them directly from their dashboard, while new users can explore the full platform through a free trial.

To learn more about the new modules and explore the platform, visit: https://shifton.com/service/blog/shifton-invoicing-customer-portal-launch/

About Shifton

Shifton is a modern field service management platform that enables companies to efficiently schedule, dispatch, and track mobile teams. By combining operational tools with billing and customer engagement features, Shifton helps businesses replace manual processes and disconnected systems with a unified digital solution.