Martin Awards Helps Businesses Boost Engagement With Custom Corporate Awards

Quantum Workplace reports that organizations with formal employee recognition programs have 31% less voluntary turnover than those that don’t have any program at all. In addition, they’re 12 times more likely to have strong business outcomes, as employees are 2.7 times more likely to be highly engaged if they believe they’ll be recognized.

It may seem like a surprisingly easy concept, but when people are acknowledged for the work they do, they’ll be a more active part of a company. It makes them feel like they’re actually contributing to a great cause and making a difference.

Recognition doesn’t have to be anything expensive or complicated either. For example, corporate awards can be a fun and inexpensive way to commend workers for their efforts.

Companies that want high-quality awards that employees can proudly display should turn to Martin Awards. This is a family-owned and operated business founded in 1993, and it uses computerized rotary and laser engravers to produce the finest awards.

The mission of Martin Awards is to provide the community with quality, cost-effective awards. Prices for the awards differ, but customers can enjoy discounts on orders with larger quantities. They can make orders of any size between one award and 500.

Businesses can choose from a wide range of award types, including crystal, glass, acrylic, and cast bronze awards, as well as elegant plaques. Martin Awards also accommodate various company needs with state-shaped, photo, retirement, slide-in, and shield plaques.

Customization regarding employee recognition is of the utmost importance, as this is what truly makes a person feel seen. Martin Awards ensures that this happens, as there’s a metal plate on these plaques where words can be engraved (up to 200 characters for free, and $0.20 per character after that), and photos can be included as well.

Recognition should also happen on a team basis, and this is possible through corporate trophies that Martin Awards offers, ranging from small to over 43 inches tall. All parts can be customized, including the cup and base, and customers can have up to 40 characters engraved for free on the trophies. This results in workplace recognition that’s truly unique to each company.

To make sure that each client produces awards that their employees are pleased with, Martin Awards does free proofs and logos/vectors. Customers can find cost-effective solutions and even benefit from free shipping on small orders.

Employees from all over the world can receive the recognition they deserve, as Martin Awards can ship globally. Most orders ship 3-5 business days after artwork is approved, ensuring that workers promptly have an award in hand. Should they need awards fast, they can opt for a 1-3 day rush service at an additional charge.

Interested parties can receive a free CRS call with founder Dino Martin. Not only can he help companies select the optimal awards, but he can also help fine-tune recognition programs with his exclusive tips.