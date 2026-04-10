Ann Lesley Smith Announces Insights on Arabian Horses as a Framework for Advancing Human-Centered AI and Robotics

Ann Lesley Smith, philanthropist and former radio host, today outlines a perspective connecting the historic traits of purebred Arabian horses with the future development of empathetic artificial intelligence and robotics.

Arabian horses, with a lineage dating back more than 4,500 years, have been recognised for their close relationship with humans, particularly among Bedouin tribes who bred them not only for endurance but for companionship and intuitive understanding. These horses were integrated into family life, resulting in traits often described as emotional awareness, responsiveness, and trust.

Smith points to these characteristics as a reference point for modern technological development. While current AI systems and robotics demonstrate advanced physical and computational capabilities, they continue to lack the ability to interpret and respond to human emotions in a meaningful way. This gap, often referred to as the “empathy gap,” remains a key limitation in creating more human-aligned technology.

When Smith came across a video of Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot Atlas , the connection struck her. “They’re creating incredible technology that can run, jump, and balance, but not feel,” she says. “It made me think about how the Bedouins did the opposite. They created horses that could emotionally ‘read’ humans with no programming at all.”

Drawing from her personal experience with her Arabian stallion, Amir Fadjur Salaam , a descendant of the well-known Arabian horse Fabulous Fadjur , Smith highlights the consistency of these traits across generations. The lineage is associated with temperament qualities such as calmness, sensitivity, and responsiveness, which she believes offer a long-standing example of nonverbal communication between species.

Smith suggests that observing how Arabian horses interpret human behaviour, tone, and body language may provide insight into how emotional intelligence could be approached in AI development. Rather than relying solely on programmed responses, she notes that long-term relational patterns and behavioural consistency may play a role in developing more adaptive and human-like systems.

In addition to empathy, Smith also emphasises the concept of authenticity. As digital environments become increasingly automated and algorithm-driven, she notes a growing disconnect between users and technology. Arabian horses, by contrast, represent consistency and unfiltered behavioural responses shaped through generations of interaction, offering a contrast to synthetic digital experiences.

Smith further states that integrating principles derived from these long-standing human-animal relationships may support efforts to create more responsive and relatable technologies. While the comparison remains conceptual, she positions it as a framework for rethinking how machines interact with human users.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Smith’s perspective introduces a cross-disciplinary viewpoint, linking historical animal breeding practices with modern technological challenges. The approach highlights the potential value of looking beyond traditional engineering models when addressing the limitations of current AI systems.

About Ann Lesley Smith

Ann Lesley Smith is a philanthropist and former radio host with a longstanding interest in Arabian horses and their historical significance. Her work explores the intersection of heritage, human connection, and emerging technologies, with a focus on how traditional knowledge and natural systems can inform modern innovation.