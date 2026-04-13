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Kamaco Blinds Strengthens Position as Leading Wholesale Blinds Manufacturer in Australia

ByEthan Lin

Apr 13, 2026

Kamaco Blinds, an Australian-owned and operated company, continues to expand its presence as a trusted provider of custom-made window furnishings, reinforcing its role as a leading wholesale blinds manufacturer in the region. With a focus on precision manufacturing and reliable service, the company supports both residential and commercial markets through a wide range of high-quality blind solutions.

Operating from its facility in Clontarf, Queensland, Kamaco Blinds specializes in the production and wholesale distribution of internal and external window coverings. The company offers an extensive product portfolio, including roller blinds, Roman blinds, panel glides, vertical blinds, and advanced systems such as Zipscreen and motorised solutions.

Kamaco Blinds combines modern manufacturing technologies with premium components to ensure consistent product quality. The company integrates systems such as Rollease Acmeda components across its range, supporting smooth operation and long-term durability. Additionally, its use of automated production processes allows for accurate, made-to-measure blinds tailored to specific project requirements.

As demand grows for customized window furnishing solutions, Kamaco Blinds continues to prioritize efficiency and scalability. The company’s wholesale model is designed to support retailers and contractors with streamlined ordering processes and dependable turnaround times, enabling them to meet customer expectations more effectively.

Being a family-owned business, Kamaco Blinds emphasizes craftsmanship and attention to detail in every stage of production. Its approach is centered on delivering products that balance functionality, durability, and design, ensuring suitability for a wide range of architectural and interior applications.

The company also highlights the importance of local manufacturing, sourcing materials, and producing blinds within Australia to maintain quality control and support domestic supply chains. This localized approach contributes to consistent product standards and reliable service delivery across its network.

Kamaco Blinds’ continued growth reflects its commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions in the window furnishing industry. By combining advanced manufacturing capabilities with a comprehensive product offering, the company remains positioned to meet the evolving needs of the Australian market.

More information about Kamaco Blinds and its services can be found at wholesale blinds manufacturer.

About Kamaco Blinds
Kamaco Blinds is an Australian-owned wholesale blinds manufacturer based in Queensland. The company produces a wide range of custom-made window coverings for residential and commercial applications, focusing on quality, precision manufacturing, and reliable service.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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