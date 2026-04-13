Tina Newsome-Lee, Esq., CPCU, National Practice Lead and Vice President at Travelers Indemnity Company, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Finance & Insurance Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, serves as a global leadership ecosystem that brings together distinguished leaders across industries including finance, law, technology, policy, and social impact. Built as a collaborative platform rather than a conventional professional network, the Councils convene executives, policymakers, innovators, and entrepreneurs through Global Advisory Boards, strategic dialogues, and cross-border partnerships. By fostering credible exchange and collective intelligence, Forttuna Councils empower leaders to develop forward-looking solutions that advance ethical governance, economic resilience, and sustainable progress across global industries and institutions.

Tina Newsome-Lee, Esq., CPCU, National Practice Lead and Vice President at Travelers Indemnity Company, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Finance & Insurance Council Global Advisory Board, a distinguished legal executive and transformational leader with extensive experience in the insurance and legal services industries. With more than fifteen years of leadership experience and over a decade in progressive management roles, she has built a reputation for aligning legal strategy with enterprise objectives while driving operational excellence within complex organizations.

At Travelers, one of the largest property casualty insurance companies in the United States, Tina serves as National Practice Lead overseeing litigation operations across multiple offices nationwide. In this role, she provides strategic leadership to teams responsible for managing high-stakes litigation matters while ensuring consistent legal standards and operational performance across the organization. Her leadership combines legal expertise with strategic oversight, enabling the company to navigate complex regulatory and litigation landscapes effectively.

Her responsibilities involve guiding attorneys, claims professionals, and operational teams to ensure that litigation strategies align with broader corporate objectives. Through collaboration and disciplined legal management, she helps strengthen the organization’s ability to deliver consistent results while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

Tina’s professional journey reflects a commitment to excellence, discipline, and continuous growth. She began her legal career in general practice law firms where she built a strong foundation in trial strategy and litigation management. These early experiences equipped her with practical courtroom insight and a deep understanding of the legal process, which later became instrumental in shaping her leadership approach in corporate environments.

As her career progressed, Tina transitioned into leadership roles where she demonstrated a remarkable ability to guide diverse teams and build collaborative professional environments. She is recognized for fostering cultures of accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement within organizations. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes empowering individuals while maintaining a strong focus on operational performance and ethical standards.

Beyond her operational leadership, Tina has consistently focused on developing systems and strategies that strengthen organizational effectiveness. Her work often involves improving processes, aligning legal and business objectives, and ensuring that teams operate with clarity, purpose, and strategic direction. This combination of legal knowledge and leadership capability has positioned her as a trusted advisor within complex corporate structures.

In addition to her legal credentials, Tina holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation, widely regarded as the premier professional credential in the insurance industry. This designation demonstrates her advanced expertise in insurance law, underwriting, risk management, and financial principles that guide the insurance sector. By combining legal expertise with technical insurance knowledge, she brings a comprehensive perspective to litigation and corporate risk management.

Tina’s commitment to professional development extends beyond formal qualifications. She also earned the Competent Communicator designation from Toastmasters International, highlighting her dedication to effective communication, leadership development, and professional growth. These skills support her ability to articulate complex legal concepts clearly and lead conversations with executives, stakeholders, and teams across organizational levels.

In addition to her professional leadership, Tina is a published author who uses writing as a platform to share insights on leadership, resilience, and professional growth. Through her work, she encourages professionals to pursue excellence while maintaining integrity and purpose in their careers.

Her dedication to service also extends to community engagement and nonprofit leadership. Tina has served as a nonprofit board member, contributing her expertise and leadership to organizations focused on community development and social impact. Her commitment to service reflects her belief that leadership carries a responsibility to uplift communities and support the development of future leaders.

Throughout her career, Tina has consistently demonstrated the ability to integrate legal expertise with strategic leadership. Her approach combines analytical precision with human-centered leadership, enabling organizations to address challenges effectively while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical conduct.

Within the Forttuna Finance & Insurance Council, Tina brings extensive expertise in litigation management, corporate governance, and risk strategy. Her insights contribute to conversations on how financial institutions and insurance organizations can strengthen regulatory compliance, enhance operational resilience, and maintain trust within increasingly complex global markets.

Her appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to leaders who combine legal excellence with strategic vision and principled leadership. Tina’s career illustrates how legal professionals can play a critical role in guiding organizations through evolving regulatory environments while supporting sustainable business growth.

As a Member of the Forttuna Finance & Insurance Council Global Advisory Board, Tina Newsome-Lee strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders shaping the future of finance, insurance, and corporate governance. Her leadership reflects Forttuna’s vision of integrity-driven progress, where legal expertise, responsible governance, and collaborative leadership contribute to building resilient institutions and sustainable global economic systems for future generations.