Always Full, Always Active: How iCAUR Turned Its Booth into a Live Content Engine

At iCAUR International Business Summit , one thing about the iCAUR booth became immediately clear: it was never empty.

From morning to evening, the space remained consistently crowded, with a steady flow of visitors, media teams, and content creators. People did not just pass through—they stopped, participated, and often returned. This sustained engagement was not accidental; it was the result of a carefully designed interactive ecosystem.

At the center of this system was the #OneClassicMillionStories co-creation design campaign.

Visitors were invited to design their own V23 or V27 using on-site templates. Within minutes, their artwork was transformed into a printed keepsake—creating an immediate sense of ownership and participation. Around the station, small groups naturally formed, with visitors comparing designs, sharing ideas, and documenting the process.

The experience extended seamlessly into digital platforms.

Participants were encouraged to upload their creations to social media using dedicated hashtags and tag @iCAURCommunity. Engagement was tracked in real time, turning each post into part of a live competition. QR codes and clear instructions ensured a smooth transition from physical interaction to online participation.

A structured daily prize pool reinforced the momentum.

High-value rewards—such as action cameras and speakers—were complemented by branded model cars and lifestyle merchandise, ensuring broad appeal. The ranking system, based on likes, comments, and shares, created continuous engagement throughout the day, with participants actively monitoring performance and encouraging interaction.

At the same time, instant engagement played a key role.

At the Classic Frame photo zone, visitors captured and printed photos on the spot. With props and immediate output, the experience became highly shareable, contributing to the steady presence of iCAUR content across social media.

The Sensory Lab offered a contrasting, immersive experience. By combining ASMR audio with curated scents and tactile elements, it encouraged visitors to slow down and engage on a more emotional level—extending overall dwell time at the booth.

Meanwhile, the Gift Zone, featuring the upgraded Street Bag, amplified offline visibility. As visitors moved across the exhibition carrying branded items, they became natural extensions of the brand presence throughout the venue.

What set iCAUR apart was the system behind these interactions:

create → print → share → compete → reward

This closed-loop model transformed visitors into content creators and interactions into measurable engagement.

The result was visible throughout the event.

Crowds gathered continuously, cameras remained raised, and visitors frequently returned to check rankings or participate again.

In a highly competitive auto show environment, iCAUR achieved sustained visibility—not by presenting more, but by involving more.

It was not just an interactive booth.

It became a live, self-sustaining engagement ecosystem.