My Italian Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, has published a new 2026 shortlist of fuel-efficient superyachts in Italy , responding to a significant increase in fuel prices since 2025 and the growing pressure that higher burn rates can place on APA during Mediterranean charters.

Fuel burn has become a much bigger part of the superyacht decision in Italy. In a market where APA already has to absorb premium marina nights, provisioning, and route-related running costs, two yachts of similar size can leave clients with very different final numbers. That is what prompted My Italian Charter to publish a shortlist designed to help clients protect Italy yacht charter APA without compromising the pace, reach, or standard of a high-end week on the water.

My Italian Charter says the point is not to scale back luxury. Italy remains one of the strongest destinations in Europe for luxury yachts in Italy , and high-end clients still want to move properly, dine well, and enjoy the full itinerary they had in mind. The shortlist is meant to show that some yachts now offer a much more disciplined fuel profile than others, which can help preserve both budget and freedom once the charter is underway.

The company adds that this matters even more now because weekly rate no longer tells the whole cost story. For clients comparing how much a yacht charter in Italy costs , fuel burn can materially change the final charter picture, especially on motor-yacht itineraries with long coastal runs or multiple marquee stops. Choosing a more efficient yacht can mean less pressure on APA and more of the spend left for the overall experience.

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The new shortlist makes that case through a range of very different yachts. SEAWOLF X leads it as one of the clearest examples of where superyacht design is going: a 42.84m Rossinavi hybrid catamaran with extraordinary volume, a full-beam master across her 14m width, standout foredeck and flybridge spaces, and hybrid-electric and AI-managed energy systems that make her feel genuinely next-generation. At around 60 L/h at 8 knots, My Italian Charter says she delivers the kind of space, technology, and design ambition that would normally come with a far heavier fuel profile.

The list also includes RH THREE, a more architectural and design-led explorer yacht at around 140 L/h at 10 knots, AMICA MEA, a 46.33m Hakvoort with classic superyacht comfort and a notably composed burn rate of around 200 L/h at 12 knots, and BOADICEA, which shows that even in the upper end of the market, some yachts deliver more disciplined low-speed fuel performance than their scale would suggest. More forward-looking options such as the fully electric THOR reinforce the same point: this is not about stepping away from luxury, but about choosing the right platform for a smarter 2026 charter.

“This is not about compromising on your superyacht experience,” says Daniel Asmus, Owner and Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “It is about protecting it. If a yacht gives clients the same level of luxury, space, and style while burning significantly less fuel, that can preserve the freedom to cruise properly and keep more of the budget focused on the charter itself rather than unnecessary fuel spend.”

Lian Blacquiere, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting, said the shift is especially relevant for clients who want the best of Italy without second-guessing every cruising decision. “High-end charter clients still want the full Italy experience. They want the right yacht, the right atmosphere, the right itinerary, and the freedom to enjoy it properly. That is why better-engineered yachts matter more now. In the right case, fuel efficiency is not a compromise at all. It is a luxury yacht charter hack.”

For My Italian Charter, that is why fuel efficiency is now becoming part of a broader superyacht conversation rather than a technical side note. Alongside design, crew, layout, and destination fit, it now plays a bigger role in determining the best luxury yachts to charter in Italy . The company says that in a season shaped by higher fuel costs, smarter yacht selection can be one of the most effective ways to keep the charter experience intact.

About My Italian Charter

My Italian Charter is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on high-end crewed yacht charters in Italy. The brand combines first-hand broker insight, curated yacht selection, and practical planning guidance for clients chartering in destinations such as the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia, Sicily, and the Italian Riviera.