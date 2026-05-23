New PapersOwl Survey Reveals Gen Z Sees Their Job as a “Situationship” — Committed for Now, But Not Long-Term

PapersOwl , an academic resources platform dedicated to empowering students, released new research into how Gen Z workers navigate the modern workplace in 2026. The study, titled “It’s Complicated: The State of Gen Z at Work in 2026,” surveyed 3,000 Americans aged 18–28 and found a generation that is ambitious, digitally savvy, and deeply cautious about giving employers their unconditional loyalty.

If a Gen Z worker was asked how they feel about their job, their answer often sounds less like an HR survey and more like a dating profile: “It’s a situationship — convenient for now, but not long-term.” The data backs this up.

Key Survey Findings

Secret AI adoption: 59% of Gen Z workers have used AI tools on the job without their employer’s knowledge — 21.6% do so regularly, and only 32.8% have never done it.

59% of Gen Z workers have used AI tools on the job without their employer’s knowledge — 21.6% do so regularly, and only 32.8% have never done it. The job situationship: Just 45% describe their current job as a “great match” they’re committed to. 32% say it’s “complicated,” and 21% call it a situationship — convenient, but not for long-term commitment.

Just 45% describe their current job as a “great match” they’re committed to. 32% say it’s “complicated,” and 21% call it a situationship — convenient, but not for long-term commitment. Back in the office — but for connection: 40% of Gen Z work fully in-office. While 66% say they focus better there, 39% come in to make friends, and 30% say they feel isolated when working from home. 11% even hope to meet a romantic partner at the office.

40% of Gen Z work fully in-office. While 66% say they focus better there, 39% come in to make friends, and 30% say they feel isolated when working from home. 11% even hope to meet a romantic partner at the office. The “promotion tax” of remote work: 65% of Gen Z believe remote workers are overlooked for promotions, yet most still value the flexibility remote work provides — 64% cite better work-life balance as a top benefit.

65% of Gen Z believe remote workers are overlooked for promotions, yet most still value the flexibility remote work provides — 64% cite better work-life balance as a top benefit. Gen Z as managers: 38% already have at least one direct report. 76% view leadership as part of their career path — making them the most career-ambitious generation yet, despite their cautious relationship with employers.

“Gen Z isn’t disengaged — they’re self-protecting. They’ve watched companies ask for loyalty while offering uncertainty in return, so they’ve learned to invest with caution. The employers who understand this won’t try to force commitment. Instead, they’ll earn it by being transparent, paying fairly, and showing a real path forward,”

said Oryna Shestakova, Head of Communications at PapersOwl.

The Hidden AI Workforce

Perhaps the most pressing finding for HR teams is the scale of undisclosed AI use. Nearly 6 in 10 Gen Z workers have used AI tools at work without telling their employer. For many, using AI to write emails, summarize documents, or brainstorm ideas feels as natural as using a calculator.

The companies that benefit most from Gen Z’s tech fluency will be the ones that establish clear AI policies and honest conversations — rather than forcing the behavior underground.

Why Gen Z Is Going Back to the Office

Contrary to the popular narrative of a fully remote generation, most Gen Z workers are physically present in the workplace. But their reasons are more nuanced than productivity: for a generation that came of age during COVID-19 isolation, the office has become a social hub, a networking venue, and a community space. Nearly half say they feel lonely working remotely, and over a third come in specifically to make friends.

At the same time, Gen Z is aware of the career stakes: 65% believe remote workers miss out on promotions, and 24% come to the office specifically because they worry about being passed over. This creates a genuine tension between the flexibility they value and the visibility they need.

What It Takes to Win Gen Z’s Loyalty

Gen Z’s retention drivers are not mysterious: fair pay comes first (67%), followed by a clear path to promotion (44%), a good team environment (40%), schedule flexibility (38%), and mental health support (31%). This is not an idealistic wishlist — it is a demand for basic dignity at work. Employers who treat these as excessive may find themselves losing talent to those who treat them as the starting point.

Methodology

This study surveyed 3,000 Americans aged 18–28 residing in the United States. The survey was conducted in May 2026. Participants were recruited via online panels using Random Device Engagement (RDE) to ensure a diverse and representative sample. The study did not target specific ethnicities or social backgrounds.

About PapersOwl

PapersOwl is a well-regarded platform dedicated to empowering students with a variety of academic resources. It offers tools such as plagiarism checkers, thesis statement generators, personalized support, and professional writing and proofreading. PapersOwl is committed to helping students navigate their academic challenges with quality, originality, and timely delivery.

Full research: https://papersowl.com/insights/its-complicated-the-state-of-gen-z-at-work-in-2026