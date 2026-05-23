It’s Your Story to Tell Announces Expansion of Coach Collective and Free Virtual Workshops

Expansion of the Coach Collective Community Initiative

It’s Your Story to Tell announced the continued expansion of its community support initiatives through the growth of its Coach Collective, a network of Christian coaches, speakers, and leaders focused on helping individuals pursue healing, personal growth, and meaningful impact.

As part of the initiative, every coach joining the Coach Collective provides a free 90 minute virtual workshop designed to make educational resources, coaching support, and practical guidance more accessible to individuals navigating personal and emotional challenges.

The organization stated that the Coach Collective was developed to cultivate a diverse community of coaches while extending the reach of free educational resources, support, and opportunities for individuals on their journey of recovery and transformation after trauma.

Julie Bonn Blank Joins the Coach Collective

This month, the organization welcomed Julie Bonn Blank to the Coach Collective . Blank is an author, speaker, trauma recovery coach, and domestic violence advocate whose work focuses on helping individuals move through trauma, adversity, grief, and major life transitions.

Drawing from her own personal experiences, Blank now works with individuals seeking to rebuild confidence, emotional stability, and purpose following difficult circumstances. Through coaching, advocacy, speaking engagements, and writing, she supports individuals navigating recovery from abuse, betrayal, grief, and trauma related experiences.

Her trauma informed coaching approach is designed to create supportive environments where participants can begin rebuilding lives rooted in healing, resilience, and connection.

“We are incredibly grateful that Julie said yes to joining our Coach Collective,” said Megan Babcock, Founder of It’s Your Story to Tell. “One of our goals is to connect our community with coaches who bring both professional expertise and lived experience. Julie embodies that mission beautifully. Her story, her heart for others, and her commitment to helping people heal make her a tremendous asset to our growing community.”

Free Trauma Recovery Workshop Announced for May 2026

As part of her introduction to the Coach Collective, Julie Bonn Blank will lead a free virtual trauma recovery workshop on May 30, 2026.

The workshop is designed to help participants better understand trauma, recognize survival patterns, and explore practical approaches to healing and emotional recovery. According to the organization, the session will provide educational guidance and accessible recovery tools intended to support individuals working through difficult life experiences.

Participants will explore topics including how trauma impacts thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, why survival patterns develop, and how unresolved emotional responses can contribute to feelings of being stuck or overwhelmed.

The workshop will also address practical tools for emotional healing, resilience building, healthy coping strategies, confidence development, and steps toward creating a life aligned with personal values and emotional safety.

The organization stated that the event reflects its broader mission of helping individuals move beyond limitation, rediscover purpose, and pursue meaningful personal growth through community support and accessible education.

Building a Support Centered Mission Around Healing and Purpose

It’s Your Story to Tell stated that its mission is grounded in the belief that transformation becomes possible when individuals are provided with practical tools, emotional support, and a strong sense of community.

The organization focuses on helping individuals process adversity while encouraging long term growth, purpose development, and positive community impact. Through coaching, storytelling, workshops, and educational programming, the nonprofit works to create environments where people feel supported in navigating life transitions and emotional healing.

“Too many people believe they are defined by what happened to them,” said Babcock. “We want people to know that healing is possible, freedom is available, and their story is not over. The life they desire may be closer than they think. Sometimes it begins with a single step and someone willing to walk alongside them.”

The organization noted that the Coach Collective continues to grow, with new coaches joining each month and expanding access to workshops, mentorship, resources, and scholarship-supported coaching opportunities.

Christian coaches interested in joining a supportive network and providing scholarship-funded services to those in need are encouraged to contact founder Megan Babcock to learn more.

Registration information for Julie Bonn Blank’s free virtual workshop and future Coach Collective events is available at the website Trauma Recovery Workshop With Coach Julie Bonn Blank .

About It’s Your Story to Tell

It’s Your Story to Tell is a nonprofit organization focused on helping individuals transform adversity into healing, growth, and impact. Through coaching, workshops, storytelling, educational resources, and community support initiatives, the organization works to help individuals overcome challenges, discover purpose, and create meaningful lives that positively influence others.

More information is available at the website ItsYoursStoryToTell : COACH JULIE BONN BLANK . Media inquiries and additional information can be directed to megan@itsyourstorytotell.com