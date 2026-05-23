My BVI Charter Reports Rising Demand for Superyacht Charters in the BVI for Winter 2026/27

My BVI Charter reports rising demand for superyacht charters in the British Virgin Islands for winter 2026/27, as improving North Sound infrastructure, practical St. Thomas boarding for larger yachts, and more regional movement between the BVI, USVI, St. Martin, and St. Barths make the destination a stronger fit for high-end Caribbean charters.

My BVI Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, reports rising demand for superyacht charters in the British Virgin Islands for winter 2026/27 and has published a new shortlist of superyachts for charter in the BVI as more large yachts operate through the Virgin Islands circuit and the destination becomes a stronger fit for high-end Caribbean charters.

The company says the BVI has long been viewed first as a catamaran destination, but that is no longer the full picture. On its BVI superyacht charters pages, My BVI Charter now highlights a stronger range of serious high-end options for clients who want bigger crews, deeper service, more privacy, and a more complete onboard program than the classic Virgin Islands catamaran model usually offers.

My BVI Charter says the growth is being supported by practical changes around the destination. Biras Marina in Virgin Gorda opened in February 2026 with a clear superyacht focus in North Sound, while St. Thomas remains one of the easiest boarding points in the region for larger yachts. On its guide to where to start a BVI yacht charter: USVI or BVI , the company notes that Yacht Haven Grande works especially well for large motor yachts and superyachts because guests can land and get onboard quickly, without the more cumbersome transfer pattern many first-time Virgin Islands clients expect.

For My BVI Charter, the bigger shift is not that the BVI is changing its identity, but that more superyachts can now use the destination well. The appeal remains the same: short passages, calm waters, protected anchorages, and a more relaxed island rhythm. What is changing is that more high-end clients are now seeing that those same qualities work extremely well on larger yachts too, especially when the yacht is already based around St. Martin or St. Barths and can route naturally into the Virgin Islands.

“We are seeing more serious high-end inquiry for the BVI and USVI than this market used to get,” said Daniel Asmus, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “That is partly because the infrastructure is improving, but it is also because more clients now understand that the Virgin Islands work beautifully on a superyacht. You still get the easy cruising and the relaxed Caribbean feel, but now with a much broader top-end yacht choice and smoother ways to board and route the charter.”

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The shortlist reflects that change. My BVI Charter highlights RIO as a modern flagship option for clients who want a wellness-led superyacht week, WATERCOLOURS as a newer contemporary Benetti with strong outdoor living and today’s charter layout, and LAUREL for clients looking for true mega-yacht scale and private-hotel-style service. The company says these yachts show that the BVI can now support a much more elevated charter style than the market has traditionally given it credit for, especially on a BVI motor yacht charter.

The timing also matters. On its page explaining when BVI yacht charter summer and winter rates start , My BVI Charter notes that the most common winter rate pattern begins on December 15, though some yachts switch into winter pricing as early as November 1 or even October 1. The company says that for superyacht clients, the Christmas and New Year’s period is especially important to plan early, because the best yachts and most practical holiday windows are often among the first to tighten.

That is one reason the BVI is also becoming more relevant as part of a longer winter route. My BVI Charter already features a 10-day superyacht itinerary from St. Maarten to St. Barths, the BVI, and St. Thomas , and says the destination now works not only as a standalone charter ground, but as part of a broader northeastern Caribbean superyacht program. For winter 2026/27, the message is not that the BVI has stopped being a catamaran market. It is that it is also becoming a more serious superyacht destination.

About My BVI Charter

My BVI Charter is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on high-end crewed yacht charters in the British Virgin Islands and surrounding Virgin Islands waters. The brand combines first-hand broker insight, curated yacht selection, and practical itinerary planning for clients booking catamarans, motor yachts, and superyachts.