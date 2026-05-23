Jaime Vallardo Chavez Announces International Exhibitions

Jaime Vallardo Chavez, professionally known as “El Artista de las Monedas Mundiales,” has announced a series of international exhibitions and the official launch of his traveling museum initiative, “Cruzada y museo itinerante del Continente Americano el Bicentenario de America.” The announcement marks a significant expansion of the artist’s international cultural activities and his continued focus on historical and continental artistic collaboration.

The upcoming exhibition schedule includes an exhibition at Museo Amano in Lima, Peru on July 8, followed by participation in the Bienal de Biarco in Armenia, Colombia beginning October 18, and the Salon d’Automne in Paris on October 27. The schedule also features the artist’s featured project at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome on May 29, an exhibition at the Naval Museum of the Caribbean in Cartagena, Colombia from February 1 to 7, 2027, and a showcase at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris in April 2027. These events will present a curated collection of Vallardo Chavez’s works, recognized for incorporating cultural symbolism, historical themes, and materials connected to multiple nations.

A Continental Museum Initiative Focused on Shared Heritage

The centerpiece of the announcement is the launch of the “Bicentenario de America,” a traveling museum project developed during the pandemic period. The initiative was created to commemorate the bicentennial anniversaries of independence across nations throughout the American continent.

According to Vallardo Chavez, the project has already brought together more than 600 participating artists who contributed commemorative works connected to the historical identity and cultural heritage of their respective countries. The inaugural exhibition for the initiative will be held at the Galería Servulo Gutierrez within the Municipality of Jesus Maria district in Lima, Peru, from June 12 through June 28.

The project is intended to function as both a cultural exchange and a historical archive, bringing together artistic perspectives from across the Americas through a collective exhibition structure. Vallardo Chavez stated that the initiative reflects his broader commitment to preserving continental identity through visual art and historical representation.

From Collector to International Artist

Born in Choluteca, Honduras, and currently based in Lima, Peru, Vallardo Chavez describes his artistic path as one that began through collecting art rather than formally creating it. During a visit to Montmartre in Paris in 2008, he experienced what he describes as a defining personal moment that encouraged him to begin painting professionally.

“I always loved art,” Jaime Vallardo Chavez said. “After reflecting on my collection while visiting Montmartre, I realized I needed to create my own work. That moment became the beginning of my artistic career.”

His first painted work was completed in Paris later that year. Since then, Vallardo Chavez has developed a body of work centered around historical continuity, cultural identity, and symbolic representation through visual storytelling.

Vallardo Chavez describes his style as an inclusive artistic language rooted in history, heritage, and global culture. His work frequently explores themes related to nature, life, flora, fauna, spirituality, and historical memory. He also describes his artistic perspective as connected to Naif artistic traditions while incorporating contemporary cultural symbolism.

The Artistic Use of International Currency

A defining characteristic of Vallardo Chavez’s artwork is the incorporation of currency fragments from different countries into selected pieces. This technique contributed to the development of his professional identity as “El Artista de las Monedas Mundiales.”

According to Jaime Vallardo Chavez, the process involves integrating carefully cut portions of banknotes into paper-based works to create a coded historical and cultural marker connected to each nation represented in the artwork. The technique is intended to establish each piece as a distinct cultural artifact associated with the countries represented within the composition.

Vallardo Chavez stated that this process reflects his broader philosophy that art can function as a shared global language while simultaneously preserving national identity and historical memory. Through this approach, his artwork connects themes of economics, geography, history, and cultural symbolism within a single visual medium.

The artist primarily works with acrylics and watercolors, mediums that allow for layered textures and detailed symbolic compositions. His works frequently combine historical references with vivid color palettes and narrative imagery intended to communicate across cultural boundaries.

International Recognition and Future Cultural Goals

A major milestone in Vallardo Chavez’s professional career occurred in 2019 during an exhibition at the JW Marriott in Lima, Peru. The exhibition featured 45 artworks, all of which were sold during the event. Additionally, in 2021, Forbes recognized him as one of the most creative artists in the region, awarding him a celebratory medal. Vallardo Chavez has described the exhibition as an important moment that strengthened his commitment to continuing his international artistic work.

In addition to his current exhibition schedule, Vallardo Chavez announced plans to continue traveling internationally with his artwork while pursuing the future development of an art museum in Honduras, his country of origin. The proposed initiative reflects his long term interest in establishing cultural spaces dedicated to heritage, artistic education, and historical preservation.

Vallardo Chavez stated that one of the central goals of his work is to encourage appreciation for creation, culture, and environmental awareness through artistic expression. His work continues to focus on themes of planetary identity, historical continuity, and cultural sensitivity.

The artist’s projects increasingly position his work within broader conversations surrounding continental collaboration, shared historical memory, and international artistic dialogue. Through exhibitions, traveling museum initiatives, and collaborative cultural projects, Jaime Vallardo Chavez continues expanding the international visibility of his work across Latin America and Europe.

Additional information regarding exhibitions, museum initiatives, and artistic projects can be found through the official website of Jaime Vallardo Chavez. The artist also maintains an active presence across Facebook and Instagram , where updates regarding exhibitions and cultural initiatives are regularly shared.

ABOUT EL ARTISTA DE LAS MONEDAS MUNDIALES

El Artista de las Monedas Mundiales is the professional artistic identity of Jaime Vallardo Chavez, a Honduras born artist based in Lima, Peru. His work combines historical themes, cultural symbolism, and international artistic influences through acrylics, watercolors, and the incorporation of global currency fragments into selected works. Vallardo Chavez is recognized for projects focused on continental heritage, historical dialogue, and cultural preservation through visual art. Additional information is available through the official website , while updates and announcements are shared across Facebook and Instagram . Contact inquiries may be directed to Jchavezads@gmail.com .