Turkish and American Business Leaders Converge on New York for High-Level Economic Summit

The Turkish-American Business Summit brought together leaders from business, diplomacy, media, and culture at Türkevi New York, organized through a collaborative effort among TABA-AmCham (Turkish-American Business Association and Chamber of Commerce), TABNET NYC, and the CEO Platform. The gathering focused on three strategic priorities: expanding bilateral trade volume between Turkey and the United States, identifying new investment opportunities, and strengthening the presence of Turkish companies in the American market.

Opening Remarks Underscore Strong Commitment to Bilateral Cooperation

The summit was hosted by Birnaz Yılmaz Gülnahar, founder of Egopro Media, with a delegation of TABA-AmCham and CEO Platform members attending from Turkey.

Ömer Kalafatoğlu, Chairman of TABNET, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of building a more visible and sustainable footprint for Turkish business in the United States. He noted that cross-institutional solidarity is essential to unlocking new opportunities for Turkish entrepreneurs and companies operating in the American market.

TABA-AmCham Chairman Süleyman Ecevit Sanlı followed with remarks underscoring that the Turkey-U.S. economic relationship has grown well beyond its commercial foundations, now carrying strategic weight across technology, investment, entrepreneurship, and public diplomacy. Sanlı called on Turkish business leaders to take a more active and ambitious role in shaping the bilateral agenda.

Haldun Pak, Chairman of the CEO Platform, highlighted the critical role of international partnerships in enhancing the global competitiveness of Turkish companies. He described the New York summit as a meaningful networking milestone for the Turkish business community, providing a high-level platform for relationship building and deal exploration.

Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York, expressed strong support for the deepening of commercial and cultural ties between the two countries. He highlighted the indispensable role that civil society organizations play in advancing economic diplomacy and bridging the gap between governments and private sector actors.

Academic Selçuk Şirin closed the opening session with a presentation on the international potential of the Turkish community, exploring themes of education, innovation, and next-generation entrepreneurship.

Diplomacy Meets Culture at Türkevi

A highlight of the program was a ceremonial artwork presentation in which TABA-AmCham Chairman Süleyman Ecevit Sanlı presented Consul General Yazal with a work titled “The Return of Picasso,” gifted by TABA-AmCham Culture and Arts Committee Chairman Nejat Çuhadar-oğlu. The gesture underscored the summit’s dual focus on diplomacy and cultural exchange.

At the end of the event, plaques were presented to the individuals who contributed to the organization, including Birnaz Yılmaz Gülnahar, in recognition of her contributions to her field.

Rooftop Networking Gala Draws Broad Participation

Following the Türkevi gathering, TABA-AmCham and Karakaşlıoğlu Law Firm PLLC co-hosted a Rooftop Networking Gala in connection with the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. The event united public diplomacy representatives and business leaders on a single platform, fostering new professional connections and partnerships between the Turkish and American business communities.

TABA-AmCham Marches in 43rd Annual Turkish Day Parade

TABA-AmCham participated in full force in the 43rd Annual Turkish Day Parade and Festival, organized under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications and coordinated by TADF. The delegation joined the flag-raising ceremony, the parade procession, and the gala program, representing both Turkey and its member organizations on an international stage through a dedicated institutional float.

The festival’s rich cultural programming and strong attendance reinforced the unity and visibility of the Turkish community in the United States.

Washington, D.C.: Strategic Meetings at the Highest Levels

TABA-AmCham Chairman Sanlı held a dedicated meeting with U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) in Washington, D.C., during which the two discussed state-level economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and strategies for increasing bilateral trade volume.

As part of the Washington engagements, TABA-AmCham also convened roundtable discussions with Turkish trade counselors and attachés from the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade posted in the United States. These sessions addressed actionable pathways for institutional advancement of trade relations between the two countries.

In parallel, diplomatic contacts in the defense domain addressed topics including defense industry cooperation, strategic security dialogue, and institutional coordination between Turkish and American counterparts.

B2B Meetings Open Doors to New Business Opportunities

Dedicated B2B meetings organized in Washington, D.C. brought together Turkish and American business representatives to explore investment, partnership, and commercial expansion opportunities. The structured sessions facilitated direct engagement between decision-makers and are expected to yield tangible business outcomes in the months ahead.