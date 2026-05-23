Key2Medicare Helps Beneficiaries Navigate Important Medicare Plan Changes for 2026

KFF reports that 69% of Medicare beneficiaries didn’t compare plans during Medicare’s open enrollment period. In addition, Medicare’s official information resources are used by under 50% of its beneficiaries.

There are resources available for Medicare beneficiaries to educate themselves about this program. However, it can be overwhelming to sort through the information and understand exactly how it can affect them personally.

Before the next annual enrollment period, people need to understand the key Medicare changes for 2026 so they know exactly what they’re signing up for.

Key updates include a higher Part D out-of-pocket prescription drug cap of $2,1000, a $615 maximum deductible for drug plans, continued $35 insulin caps, expanded vaccine coverage with no cost-sharing, and changes to Medicare Advantage plan offerings and supplemental benefits. For some Medicare Advantage plans, there may be reduced or altered extra perks, provider networks, and prior authorization rules.

Before enrolling, Medicare beneficiaries need to compare monthly premiums, prescription drug coverage, provider networks, out-of-pocket costs, and whether their preferred doctors and pharmacies are still in-network. It’s also important to review the Annual Notice of Change documents.

Doing these things can help people avoid unexpected costs and select the coverage that best fits their healthcare and financial needs.

For many, these tasks can seem difficult and overwhelming, which is why they choose not to compare plans during open enrollment periods. This results in them potentially paying more out of pocket and not receiving the best coverage possible.

Those who are struggling and would like assistance can utilize the services from Key2Medicare. There are experts in Medicare planning on the team who can provide personalized guidance. Not only can they help clients understand eligibility and deadlines, but they can also help with selecting the right coverage.

This company knows that each person requires their own unique plan, which is why it represents all plans, including Medicare Supplement (Medigap), Medicare Advantage, and Prescription Drug Plans. The team at Key2Medicare can also help after enrollment. Each year, they’ll assist with reviews and updates to ensure that beneficiaries are still receiving the best coverage possible.

The best part is that there is no fee or obligation to users of their services. Those who choose to enroll in a plan through Key2Medicare still won’t have to pay anything to the company itself. It’ll receive compensation through the insurance companies it represents instead.

Users who want to clarify questions or concerns about Medicare can fill out a short questionnaire on Key2Medicare’s site. After submission, the company’s benefits consultant, Jenell Sobas, will address the inquiries and help Medicare beneficiaries choose a Medicare plan that’s right for them.

She can also help them take advantage of all the benefits that the plan offers and make the process a less stressful one.