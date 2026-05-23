Tianlong Cylinders Announces B2B Gas Cylinder Solutions For Global Commercial Buyers

Tianlong Cylinders has announced the launch of a new range of B2B gas cylinder solutions, aiming to provide distributors, commercial operators, and project buyers with reliable LPG cylinder manufacturing at scale.

Founded in 1993, the company operates as a professional LPG gas manufacturer, providing bulk Tianlong steel cylinders to global distributors, with a catalogue covering sizes from 0.5kg to 50kg for domestic, commercial, and industrial use.

This product range aims to support a wide range of varied market needs across the entire globe, offering scalable access to everything from portable 2kg cylinders for household cooking and small commercial use to 6kg cylinders for restaurants and food-service operations, and larger 15kg and 50kg cylinders for heavier commercial, distribution, and industrial requirements.

Understanding the importance of reliability for B2B buyers, Tianlong offers its new global customers services backed by 30 years of manufacturing experience, strict inspection processes, stable quality, and export-ready production across its entire range of cylinders. The company also offers OEM embossing and bulk supply options, supporting distributors and regional gas companies that require branded, market-ready cylinders.

Tainglong Cylinders aims to work with commercial clients of all kinds, including the following:

LPG gas distributors looking for a reliable bulk cylinder supplier with consistent quality and competitive pricing from a proven manufacturer.

Wholesale buyers and trading companies seeking to import LPG cylinders from China for resale in local or regional markets.

Energy and gas companies that need large quantities of certified LPG cylinders for their distribution networks.

Government and utility organizations in developing countries setting up or expanding LPG infrastructure programs.

Industrial businesses requiring LPG cylinders in bulk for operational or resale purposes across various sectors.

With its core production facilities in China, as well as localised factories and supply chains across Africa and other regions, Tianlong employs over 1,000 workers in 15 worldwide offices, which allows for nearby production, shorter lead times, and strong support for local gas distributors and energy companies across the globe. As such, commercial purchasers can ensure that they’re able to pin down a reliable supply, with products suited to different regional applications.

Amidst the increasing global demand for portable, scalable, and commercially dependable newrgy storage, Tianglong Cylinders is proud to stand as a practical procurement solution for buyers in need of a reliable supply of high-quality products. Combining product variety, manufacturing expertise, OEM capability, and bulk export support, they are ready to help B2B clients across the globe.

Tianlong Cylinders encourages distributors, LPG companies, commercial buyers and project procurement teams in all regions to take a look at its website, where they can find all the information that they need, including technical data sets, quotations, and factory pricing for bulk supplies via request.

For more information about Tianlong Cylinders, use the contact details below: