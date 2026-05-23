TalentMotives Announces the Launch of ExecMQi, an AI Leadership Development Platform for Executive Performance Improvement

AI executive coaching reaches a new level with the release of ExecMQi from TalentMotives. The AI-powered executive coaching and leadership development platform is fueled by motivation intelligence, which studies the reasoning behind decision-making. ExecMQi delivers transformative leadership performance through the data-driven science of intrinsic motivation.

Understanding motivation is the key to optimizing performance. TalentMotives takes this theory to the next step with the launch of its AI executive coaching platform, ExecMQi. Using the science-backed Motivation Quotient Intelligence framework, ExecMQi combines motivation intelligence with real-time coaching.

Through decision logging, digital journaling, and AI leadership insights, executives develop executive self-awareness , improve leadership decision-making, and accelerate their development. ExecMQi provides data-driven executive coaching that’s available 24/7, building leadership wisdom one reflection at a time.

Every AI coaching platform on the market today is solving the wrong problem. They’re coaching leaders on what to do differently—but nobody is asking why they do what they do in the first place,” said TalentMotives CEO Richard Suttie. “ExecMQi changes that. When you understand the intrinsic motivation driving every decision a leader makes, you don’t just improve their performance. You transform it. That’s the breakthrough ExecMQi delivers, and nothing else even comes close.”

Rather than focusing solely on the outcomes of decisions, ExecMQi delves into the motivations behind them, helping executives develop a deep understanding of why they act as they do and how they can shift habits to achieve the desired results. The platform already has a 4.8-star user rating, with 87% of users reporting better decision-making. ExecMQi takes all this data and profiles the user’s Motivation DNA, identifying the core drivers that shape their executive performance.

“For decades, leadership development has been built on frameworks that describe behavior without ever explaining it. Self-Determination Theory—the foundational science behind ExecMQi—gives us something far more powerful: a validated, evidence-based understanding of the intrinsic drivers that determine where a leader will thrive, stagnate, or burn out,” said Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Elizabeth Tuleja. “ExecMQi is what happens when you stop guessing about human motivation and start measuring it with the precision it deserves.”

ExecMQi is the ideal performance transformation tool for CEO and executive AI coaching . Clients can expect faster results than with traditional executive coaching, and TalentMotives’ platform goes beyond one-off sessions with AI leadership development tools that deliver daily micro-coaching that compounds into transformational executive growth over time.

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“In over twenty years of working with executives at organizations like Boeing, Merril Lynch, and the U.S. State Department, I’ve seen the same pattern repeat itself: leaders receive coaching built around generic competency models that tell them what good leadership looks like—but never why they personally struggle to get there,” Dr. Tuleja said. “ExecMQi solves this by starting with the individual. When you understand what intrinsically drives a specific leader, the coaching becomes immediate, personal, and genuinely transformative in a way that no framework ever could.”

Visit the official TalentMotives website to learn more about ExecMQi AI executive coaching or to schedule a demo today. AI leadership coaching starts at $29.95 per month, helping to build better decisions, deeper self-awareness, and accelerated growth. Follow TalentMotives on X ( @talentmotives ) for social media content and relevant industry news.