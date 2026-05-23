This Father’s Day, thousands of people across the nation are saying goodbye to generic sock gifts and missed delivery cards. Thanks to bakerdays, the art of letter box gifting is being radically overhauled this season, with the company offering a range of brownies, cookies, gourmet cakes, and gift hampers, all meticulously designed to fit through standard British letter boxes.

During the Father’s Day season, delivery networks face seasonal spikes in demand, and postmen can rush parcel delivery. Fortunately, bakerdays solves this problem with transit-tested packaging design personalised for the gift you order. Every item in the company’s Father’s Day range comes with a guarantee to arrive in pristine condition. This means less friction, no damaged boxes, and no need to visit the depot to pick up items.

“We’ve completely overhauled the father’s day cakes and gifts market,” explains company spokesperson Marielle Gemilla. “The Product Development team at bakerdays is constantly looking for ways to improve the quality of our boxes and ensure that they can fit through standard letter boxes. That way, Dad can have convenient treats when Father’s Day arrives.”

bakerdays offers a collection of signature Father’s Day gifting options, including:

Letterbox cakes: such as small-batch cakes with fully customisable flavours and decorations

such as small-batch cakes with fully customisable flavours and decorations Gourmet brownies and cookie boxes: including fudge brownies and chunky cookies baked with premium ingredients

including fudge brownies and chunky cookies baked with premium ingredients Curated gift hampers: including a selection of beverages and artisanal treats, all designed to fit the letterbox format

Beyond making its products postman-proof, bakerdays also allows customers to add a personalised message with their gift. This option makes it easy to send gifts remotely, even if clients can’t be with dad on Father’s Day.

About bakerdays

bakerdays is a leading UK creator and distributor of personalised cakes and letterbox gifts. Its products include postman-proof packaging that keeps them secure in transit compared to traditional baking delivery options. Every item arrives in perfect condition on the doorstep, with a complete guarantee.

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