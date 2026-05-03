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REKIZ LLC Launches AI Smart Glasses with Real-Time Translation and 1080p Capture

ByEthan Lin

May 3, 2026

REKIZ LLC has announced the launch of its Apex and Nova smart glasses, introducing a new category of AI-powered wearable technology designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday life. The devices combine real-time artificial intelligence assistance, high-definition video capture, and multilingual translation in a compact, minimalist form factor.

The launch comes as the global AI smart glasses market continues to expand rapidly, reaching a valuation of $2.34 billion in 2024. AI-powered models now account for a growing share of wearable technology, reflecting a shift toward devices capable of processing visual information and delivering contextual insights in real time.

At the core of the Apex and Nova series is the REKIZ AI assistant, a cloud-based system that interprets visual data from the user’s surroundings and provides relevant information instantly. The platform enables continuous object recognition, identifying products, landmarks, and everyday items, while also supporting calorie estimation through food analysis and voice-guided assistance for daily tasks.

The glasses also feature real-time translation across more than 100 languages, allowing users to engage in conversations with natural accuracy and contextual understanding. Additional capabilities include first-person photo and video capture in 1080p resolution, offering a hands-free solution for content creation and documentation.

“What drives us at REKIZ is the belief that artificial intelligence should become part of how people experience the world,” said Mehmet Sahin, Executive at REKIZ LLC. “These smart glasses are designed to help users access information, create content, and interact with their surroundings more intelligently without interrupting their daily routines.”

Design and Performance

REKIZ smart glasses are engineered to resemble premium traditional eyewear, with integrated technology components embedded discreetly within the frame. The devices include an open-ear audio system, multi-microphone array for calls, and connectivity through Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 for seamless cloud interaction.

Lens options include photochromic lenses for changing light conditions, blue light protection, and prescription compatibility, allowing the product to function as both a technological and optical solution.

Availability and Market Position

REKIZ LLC offers global shipping through its direct-to-consumer platform, with delivery available across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The Apex and Nova series are priced starting at $129, positioning them as an accessible entry point into AI wearable technology.

About REKIZ LLC

REKIZ LLC is a technology company focused on developing AI-powered wearable devices that combine intelligent software with practical design. Its Apex and Nova smart glasses represent an effort to make advanced artificial intelligence a natural part of everyday human interaction.

For more information, visit: https://rekiz.co

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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