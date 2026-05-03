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The 29th Australian National Dragon Boat Championship Draws to a Successful Close

ByEthan Lin

May 3, 2026

Held from April 18 to 23, 2026, the 29th Australian National Dragon Boat Championship successfully concluded on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Jointly organised by the Australian Dragon Boat Federation and the Queensland Dragon Boat Association, this flagship event is Australia’s leading annual dragon boat competition.

Different guests in attendance included Rosanna Natoli, Mayor of the Sunshine Coast; Peter Campos, President of the Australian Dragon Boat Federation; Jarrod Bleijie, Deputy Premier of Queensland; Blair Gamble, President of the Queensland Dragon Boat Association and Luo Zhongyi, President of the International Ice Dragon Boat Federation.

The competition attracted nearly 3,000 athletes from 77 club teams, with a total of 370 thrilling races contested. Catering to participants aged from 10 to over 80, the event featured diverse categories: elite, youth, senior, breast cancer survivor, cancer survivor, and para dragon boat divisions. It showcased high-level competitive performance while highlighting public welfare and inclusiveness, fully embodying the sports philosophy of universal participation and healthy living.

As Australia’s sole qualifying event for the IDBF Club World Dragon Boat Championships, this championship selected national team members based on total scores across four official distances: 200m, 500m, 1000m and 2000m, giving the event exceptional competitive standards and high selection value. Over the six-day competition, pounding drumbeats and flying paddles filled the water as teams raced through the waves, striving for victory in one exciting contest after another.

As an official partner of the national championship, Champion International collaborated closely with the event organisers to deliver a successful tournament, providing a professional, fair and efficient racing environment for all participating teams.

The tournament has further promoted the popularity of dragon boat sport across Australia. On the water, athletes of all ages and diverse backgrounds worked together in unity, fully demonstrating the unique cohesive power of dragon boat culture that transcends national borders and cultural differences.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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