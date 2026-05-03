Spotify Introduces Verified Badge To Distinguish Human Artists From AI-Generated Music

Spotify is rolling out a “Verified by Spotify” badge to identify human artists, as AI-generated music and artist profiles increase across streaming platforms.

Verification Criteria Focus On Authentic Artist Presence

To qualify for verification, artists must demonstrate an identifiable presence both on and off the platform. Spotify evaluates factors such as concert activity, merchandise, and linked social media accounts on artist profiles. Profiles primarily associated with AI-generated music or AI-created personas are not eligible.

The company also requires consistent listener engagement over time. Verification prioritizes artists with sustained audience interest rather than those experiencing short-term spikes in activity.

Initial Rollout Covers Majority Of Actively Searched Artists

Spotify said that more than 99% of artists actively searched by listeners will be verified at launch. These artists include a wide range of independent creators across different genres, career stages, and regions.

Users will begin seeing the badge on artist profiles and in search results over the coming weeks. The label includes a green checkmark alongside “Verified by Spotify.” The company added that verification will expand over time, and profiles without a badge may still be reviewed later.

New Profile Section Highlights Artist Activity

In addition to verification, Spotify is introducing a new profile section in beta that highlights career milestones, release history, and touring activity. This feature is intended to provide visibility into an artist’s activity even if they do not yet meet verification requirements.

Efforts Address Growth Of AI-Generated Content

The updates follow broader efforts to manage the rise of AI-generated music and impersonation on streaming platforms. Spotify recently began testing an “Artist Profile Protection” feature that allows artists to review and approve releases before they appear on their profiles.

The initiative comes after Sony Music reported requesting the removal of more than 135,000 AI-generated tracks that impersonated its artists across streaming services.

Industry Context Shows Increasing Volume Of AI Music

While Spotify has not disclosed figures for AI-generated uploads, Deezer reported that such tracks account for 44% of all new music added to its platform daily, indicating the scale of AI-driven content entering streaming ecosystems.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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