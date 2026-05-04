TOP Dog Training Launches Pawprint Academy to Bring Structured Dog Training Support Into the Home

TOP Dog Training LLC announced the launch of Pawprint Academy, a web-based dog training app going live at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2026. The platform is available at https://thepawprintacademy.com/ and is designed to help dog owners follow structured training plans, build better handling skills, track progress, and receive support from both artificial intelligence and real trainers.

Ryan Loseke, CPDT-KA, and the TOP Dog Training team receive recognition as 1st Place for Favorite Dog Obedience Training Service in the 2025 Topsail’s Top Choice Awards.

Pawprint Academy works through a web browser and can be accessed on Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, tablets, and other internet-connected devices. The web-based format allows users to access the same training platform across devices without relying on a traditional app store download.

Pawprint Academy was developed for dog owners who need more than scattered online advice or a collection of training videos. Many owners are not lacking effort. They are lacking structure, timing, consistency, and a clear understanding of what to do when training breaks down inside the home.

The app gives users a guided path by combining training plans, dog-specific AI support, interactive practice tools, behavior tracking, and coaching access. The platform is designed to teach owners how to train with more clarity, not just give them more information to sort through.

Pawprint Academy begins with an assessment-driven roadmap that organizes training into a sequenced plan based on the dog’s needs, behavior, and current skill level. Instead of searching through unrelated content, users are guided toward what to practice first, what to build next, and how to continue when progress slows.

The platform also includes dog-specific AI guidance that supports users throughout the training process. The AI is built around the dog’s training history, logged behavior, course progress, and user input. This allows the platform to provide direction tied to the dog’s actual development rather than general advice from a generic AI tool.

Pawprint Academy is built on ethical, science-backed, reinforcement-based training methods used by TOP Dog Training LLC. The company’s training approach focuses on clear communication, consistency, appropriate reinforcement, and structured behavior development.

“Dog owners do not need more random information. They need a system that teaches them what to do, when to do it, and how to adjust when training breaks down,” said Ryan Loseke, CPDT-KA, Founder and Head Trainer of TOP Dog Training. “Pawprint Academy was built to give owners structure, feedback, and access to real guidance, not just another library of videos.”

The platform includes interactive tools that help owners practice and record training inside the app. These include short training sessions, recall tracking, place duration, sound desensitization, trigger exposure, and marker-based training. These tools are designed to help users develop timing, consistency, repetition, and observation, which are core handling skills in dog training.

Pawprint Academy is not designed as a standalone do-it-yourself replacement for professional training. The platform includes access to coaching support, video review submissions, integrated messaging, and training resources that allow users to receive help from real trainers when needed. This gives owners a way to continue training between lessons, after programs, or during ongoing behavior work.

The app’s logging and insights features help users track consistency, identify patterns, and make better training decisions based on recorded outcomes. Owners can document training sessions, review progress, and see where breakdowns may be occurring over time. This helps replace guesswork with a clearer picture of what is happening in daily training.

Pawprint Academy also supports multi-dog and multi-member households. Family members, caregivers, and others involved in the dog’s routine can follow the same training plan, helping maintain consistent expectations across the home. This feature is intended to address a common training problem: different people handling the same dog in different ways.

As part of the launch, the first 500 premium and coaching members will receive a Founding Member badge that remains with their account. The badge will appear in community, photo, and messaging spaces inside the platform as recognition for early members who helped support the platform at launch.

TOP Dog Training LLC was named 1st Place for Favorite Dog Obedience Training Service in the 2025 Topsail’s Top Choice Awards. The recognition reflects the company’s continued work with dog owners in the Topsail region and its expansion from in-person training services into digital training support.

Additional platform features include structured training courses, video-based homework support, community resources, progress tracking, and veterinary record storage. The veterinary record system allows users to organize dog health documents, medications, and related records in one place.

TOP Dog Training LLC is based in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, and provides professional dog training services focused on structured behavior development, clear communication, and measurable progress. More information about TOP Dog Training is available through the company’s professional dog training website.

The Pawprint Academy App is available through the official Pawprint Academy website.

Pawprint Academy, “Your Blueprint to Raising Better Dogs,” is a web-based training platform that helps dog owners follow a clearer plan, practice consistently, and receive guided support.