Uber Adds Hertz As Fleet Partner For Robotaxi Service With Lucid And Nuro

Uber has added Hertz as a fourth partner to its planned robotaxi service, assigning the company responsibility for fleet operations ahead of a targeted 2026 launch in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Hertz To Manage Fleet Operations Through Oro Mobility

Under the agreement, Hertz will oversee daily vehicle asset management, including charging, maintenance, repairs, cleaning, and depot staffing. The work will be handled through a newly formed affiliate, Oro Mobility, which is designed to provide integrated fleet management services across mobility segments.

The robotaxi service will use vehicles from Lucid Motors, specifically the Gravity SUV, combined with autonomous driving technology from Nuro.

Service Launch Planned For 2026 With Expansion Under Consideration

The companies said the service is expected to launch by the end of 2026 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Uber and Hertz also indicated they will evaluate opportunities to expand the partnership in 2027.

Uber has existing agreements with multiple autonomous vehicle developers and plans to scale its fleet. The company intends to order at least 35,000 robotaxi-ready vehicles from Lucid Motors, starting with 10,000 Gravity SUVs and followed by an additional 25,000 vehicles based on Lucid’s upcoming mid-sized platform. Uber also holds more than an 11% stake in Lucid Motors tied to these investments.

Hertz Expands Into Fleet Services Following EV Strategy Challenges

The move reflects Hertz’s shift toward operational services after earlier electric vehicle initiatives. The company previously announced plans to purchase 100,000 EVs from Tesla in 2021, followed by agreements in 2022 to acquire up to 175,000 vehicles from General Motors and 65,000 from Polestar.

Those plans were not fully completed, and Hertz began selling a portion of its EV fleet in early 2024. The company cited higher-than-expected maintenance costs, partly linked to usage by Uber drivers, along with price reductions by Tesla that affected vehicle values.

Fleet Management Seen As Core Capability In Robotaxi Ecosystem

Hertz stated that Oro Mobility is intended to address operational needs as the industry shifts toward commercially managed fleets, including both driver-led and autonomous vehicles. Similar services are already being offered by competitors such as Avis for autonomous vehicle programs like those operated by Waymo.

The involvement of third-party fleet operators reflects a broader approach among robotaxi developers, who are increasingly outsourcing vehicle management while focusing on software and platform development.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.