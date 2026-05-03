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137 Ventures Raises Over $700 Million To Expand Growth-Stage Investments In AI And Defense

ByJolyen

May 3, 2026

137 Ventures Raises Over $700 Million To Expand Growth-Stage Investments In AI And Defense

137 Ventures has raised more than $700 million across two new growth-stage funds, increasing its capacity to invest in startups focused on AI, defense, and industrial technologies.

New Funds Target Startups With Market Impact Potential
The firm said the capital will be used to back companies positioned for significant market influence, with a focus on later-stage investments. The announcement reflects continued interest in sectors where large-scale infrastructure and advanced technologies are shaping business outcomes.

Recent Investments Span AI, Manufacturing, And Defense
Founded by Justin Fishner-Wolfson, the firm reported that it deployed more than $1 billion over the past year into companies operating in defense, AI, and industrial systems. Its portfolio includes Cognition, Hadrian Automation, and Anduril.

Long-Term Investment In SpaceX Continues
137 Ventures is also an investor in SpaceX, which is expected to pursue an initial public offering that could value the company at more than $1 trillion, according to Bloomberg. The firm first invested in SpaceX in 2010 and has participated in roughly two dozen funding rounds since then.

Featured image credits: Stockbroker and Investment Advisers Association

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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