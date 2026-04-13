UNESCO Recognizes Ancient Aleppo Soap Craft as Intangible Heritage; Brands Like Avlia Support Its Preservation

In December 2024, UNESCO made a quiet but historic decision: it inscribed the craftsmanship of Aleppo Ghar soap on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This recognition placed a 2,000-year-old Syrian tradition alongside globally celebrated cultural practices like flamenco, the Mediterranean diet, and Neapolitan pizza-making.

For Avlia, a natural skincare brand rooted in this very tradition, the recognition is more than symbolic — it’s validation of a mission already in motion.

A Craft on the Edge of Extinction

Before the Syrian civil war, Aleppo was home to over 120 soap factories. Generations of master artisans — known as Sabonji — produced soap using an unchanged formula of olive oil, laurel berry oil, water, and time.

By 2016, fewer than 20 factories remained.

Workshops were destroyed, supply chains disrupted, and artisans displaced. The knowledge of the craft — from cooking techniques to curing methods — survived only through those who carried it across borders. Many of these artisans found refuge in Turkey.

Preserving Heritage Through Employment

Avlia was built on direct collaboration with these displaced Syrian soap-makers. Today, the brand employs fourth- and fifth-generation Sabonji artisans, ensuring that their expertise is preserved — not replaced.

Each bar of aleppo soap is crafted using traditional hot-process methods:

Oils are slow-cooked over several days

Soap is poured, cut, and stamped by hand

Bars are cured for extended periods to develop their signature texture and color

Rather than industrialising production, Avlia provides the infrastructure for artisans to continue their heritage authentically.

A Minimalist Formula Backed by Nature

In contrast to modern skincare products with long ingredient lists, Avlia’s formula remains intentionally simple:

Sodium Olivate (olive oil)

Sodium Laurus Nobilate (laurel berry oil)

Aqua (water)

No synthetic fragrances. No parabens. No sulfates. No preservatives.

Laurel berry oil — the defining ingredient — is known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, while olive oil supports skin hydration and barrier repair. Unlike commercial soaps, natural glycerin is retained in the bar, enhancing moisturisation.

A Complete Range for Modern Consumers

Avlia offers one of the most diverse Aleppo soap ranges available in Western markets, catering to different skin types and needs:

0% (pure olive oil) for ultra-sensitive skin

5%–16% for daily gentle cleansing

30%–40% for balanced skincare

50%–75% for oily or acne-prone skin

The collection also includes:

A 100% laurel oil shampoo bar

Traditional Nablus soap (Palestinian olive oil soap)

Scented variants featuring musk, amber, and oud

Expanding Across Western Markets

Avlia products are available through:

Direct-to-consumer sales via its website

Shipping across Europe, the UK, and the United States

Select independent retailers and eco-conscious stores

Wholesale platforms like Faire

This expansion reflects a growing consumer shift toward natural, transparent, and heritage-based skincare products.

The Bigger Cultural Impact

UNESCO’s recognition highlights a crucial truth: cultural heritage lives in people, not places.

The artisans now working in Turkey are not recreating the tradition — they are the tradition. Their techniques remain unchanged, passed down through generations and now carried into new markets.

Each bar of Aleppo soap represents more than skincare. It is a continuation of a 2,000-year-old craft — preserved, practised, and shared globally.

About Avlia

Avlia is a natural skincare brand producing authentic Aleppo soap in partnership with Syrian Sabonji artisans based in Turkey. Each product is handcrafted using traditional methods and natural ingredients, with no synthetic additives.

The brand is committed to:

Preserving cultural heritage

Supporting artisan communities

Delivering transparent, minimalist skincare

Website: avliahome.com

Full Collection: avliahome.com/collections/aleppo-soap

Press Contact: press@avliahome.com