Jericho Project Advances Long-Term Solutions to Homelessness Through Integrated Support Model

As homelessness continues to impact hundreds of thousands of individuals across the United States, Jericho Project is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to reducing homelessness recidivism through a comprehensive, human-centered approach. With decades of experience, the organization is addressing not only immediate housing needs but also the underlying factors that contribute to long-term housing instability.

Recent data estimates that over 770,000 people experience homelessness on any given night in the U.S., with a significant percentage returning to homelessness within two years. This cycle highlights the limitations of short-term solutions and underscores the need for sustained support systems that promote stability and independence.

Founded in 1983, Jericho Project has developed an integrated model that combines permanent housing with essential support services. The organization’s approach recognizes that homelessness is rarely caused by a single factor and instead requires coordinated interventions across multiple areas of need.

“Homelessness is complex and deeply rooted in systemic challenges,” said Tori Lyon, Director of Development at Jericho Project. “Our model is built on the understanding that stable housing must be paired with ongoing support to help individuals and families achieve lasting independence.”

At the core of Jericho Project’s strategy is its supportive housing portfolio, which includes hundreds of units designed to provide safe, stable, and affordable living environments. These housing solutions are paired with on-site services that remain available for as long as residents need them, removing the pressure of arbitrary timelines and allowing individuals to focus on rebuilding their lives.

In addition to housing, the organization places strong emphasis on workforce development. Through its employment programs, clients receive job training, career planning, and access to employment specialists who help them secure stable income opportunities. This focus on economic empowerment is a key component in preventing individuals from returning to homelessness.

Jericho Project also delivers tailored mental health and supportive services, recognizing the diverse challenges faced by its clients. From addressing substance use concerns to providing mental health care, the organization ensures that each individual receives personalized support aligned with their specific needs.

Family stability remains another priority. The organization supports hundreds of families each year through housing access programs and scattered-site supportive housing, helping them achieve long-term self-sufficiency while addressing critical needs such as childcare, education, and healthcare.

By combining permanent housing with a full continuum of care, Jericho Project is working to move individuals and families beyond crises toward sustainable independence. The organization’s model emphasizes dignity, stability, and measurable progress, reflecting lessons learned over more than four decades of service.

As homelessness continues to evolve as a national challenge, Jericho Project’s integrated approach demonstrates the importance of long-term solutions that go beyond temporary relief and focus on lasting impact.

About Jericho Project

Jericho Project is a New York-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness through supportive housing and comprehensive services. Since 1983, the organization has helped individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity achieve stability and independence through a holistic, person-centered approach.