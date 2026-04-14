Focusing on the Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit, Unlocking a New Vision of Global Family Travel

From April 22 to 28, 2026, CHERY will take the Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit as the core, to build a global brand event integrating “strength, vision, warmth and technology”. This event is not only a centralized display of products and technologies, but also a key initiative for CHERY to deepen global layout, join hands with global partners, and serve global family users. As a Chinese automotive brand that has deeply cultivated more than 120 countries and regions worldwide, CHERY has always taken family demand as the starting point, fully demonstrating the brand’s global strength and humanistic warmth.

CHERY consolidates the foundation of family travel safety through two extreme experiences: the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) long-term endurance test and safety crash test. The CSH long-term test and VPD intelligent parking experience will be carried out along the Jinshanling Great Wall, covering full family scenarios including comprehensive performance, NVH noise reduction, and ecological camping, demonstrating the product charm of intelligent convenience and “always fresh for regular use”. The safety challenge adopts an extreme three-car pile-up test, simulating high-risk scenarios in real travel, to intuitively verify the safety protection strength of CHERY’s models, and strengthen global users’ cognitive perception of the brand’s safety.

START FRESH DRIVE FORWARD

On April 24 at Auto China, CHERY will release a new technology strategy, a new brand value proposition, and the global debut of a heavyweight new car. From the three dimensions of technology, concept and product, we will deliver the confidence to move from 4 million+ family users to a higher goal. On April 25, at the CHERY International Business Summit, the brand will join hands with global partners to open a new growth curve, gather the cooperation consensus of “Building the Future of Family Together”, and share development dividends. In the same period, AiMOGA Robotics will release its second-generation product, launch the AiMOGA matrix, unlock new paradigms including Car–Robot Synergy and global commercial leasing, demonstrating the new form of dual intelligent carriers of “Automobile + Robot”.

Load Your Bags, Load Your Joy

CHERY delivers humanistic care beyond business through two activities: the family-themed space exhibition, and product co-creation + new technology experience. Immersive scenarios interpret the concept that “Love knows no age, travel is full of warmth”, covering all family travel demands. The product co-creation invites global partners to participate in depth, making R&D more fit for local families, and building closer partnership.

This Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit fully presents CHERY’s original aspiration of “creating a better, smarter and warmer travel for global families”. Based in Beijing, CHERY will take family as the core, technology as the support, and partners as the joint force, to continue deepening global layout, and strive to become the preferred brand for global family-oriented people. With reliable products and thoughtful services, we will extend the love and companionship of family to every corner of the world along with travel.