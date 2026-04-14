X Reduces Creator Payments For Aggregators And Clickbait Accounts Amid Platform Changes

X is cutting payouts to accounts identified as posting high volumes of aggregated or clickbait content, as the company adjusts its creator monetization system. The changes target accounts that frequently repost content or use attention-grabbing language, according to statements from head of product Nikita Bier.

Payment Reductions And Policy Shift

Bier said accounts categorized as aggregators had their payouts reduced to 60% in the current cycle, with an additional 20% reduction planned for the next cycle. The company is also lowering payments for accounts that repeatedly label posts as “breaking news” to attract engagement.

All aggregators had their payouts reduced to 60% this cycle. We will add another 20% deduction in the next cycle.



It became abundantly clear: flooding the timeline with 100 stolen reposts and clickbait everyday crowded-out real creators and hurt new author growth.



The next step… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 11, 2026

He stated that high-volume reposting and clickbait posting were crowding out original creators and affecting growth for new users. While emphasizing that content reach and speech would not be restricted, Bier said the platform would not continue compensating behavior seen as manipulative.

Impact On High-Profile Accounts

The policy changes follow reports from several accounts that they had been demonetized. Dominick McGee, known on the platform as Dom Lucre, said his account lost monetization without explanation. McGee, who has 1.6 million followers, previously reported earning about $55,000 annually from X, according to The New York Times.

McGee has a history of posting conspiracy-related content tied to the 2020 U.S. presidential election and had previously been suspended in 2023 and demonetized in 2024. In response to the latest changes, he disputed the classification of his content as excessive clickbait, though other users cited frequent use of “BREAKING” in his posts.

Broader Creator Concerns

Other users also reported reduced payouts, including accounts that said they did not consider themselves aggregators. One account, PoliMath, said its earnings had dropped significantly and expressed concern about being incorrectly categorized, while noting a paid partnership with Kalshi.

These reactions highlight uncertainty among creators about how the platform is applying its updated monetization criteria.

Debate Over Platform Value And Traffic

The changes come amid ongoing debate about the platform’s effectiveness for driving external traffic. Nate Silver recently said it has become more difficult to generate referrals from X and pointed to shifts in the platform’s content landscape.

Bier disputed Silver’s analysis, while Elon Musk dismissed the claims. Other analyses cited in discussions have supported concerns about declining traffic performance.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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