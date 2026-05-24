Truecaller Launches Travel eSIM Service As Company Looks Beyond Advertising Revenue

Truecaller has launched a travel eSIM service for international travelers as the caller identification company expands beyond advertising revenue and searches for new subscription and service businesses following weaker financial results.

The company announced that its new eSIM offering will initially be available across 29 countries, with plans ranging from 1 GB valid for seven days to 20 GB valid for 30 days.

Countries included in the launch are Italy, Sweden, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Finland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria.

Notably absent from the launch is India, which remains Truecaller’s largest market.

India Missing Amid Telecom Restrictions

The omission is likely tied to India’s telecom regulations involving foreign eSIM providers.

Authorities in India previously restricted companies including Airalo and Holafly over concerns tied to fraudulent usage and telecom compliance.

Truecaller said it partnered with global connectivity provider Telna and telecom software company Telness Tech to operate the eSIM platform.

The company is entering an increasingly competitive market that already includes providers such as Airalo, Holafly, Roamless, and Saily, the eSIM service developed by NordVPN.

Truecaller believes its existing user base will provide a distribution advantage.

“The starting point is different from other players in the category,” Truecaller chief operating officer Fredrik Kjell told TechCrunch.

“They have had to build their audiences from zero. We are offering travel eSIM inside our app that over 500 million people already use and trust every month,” Kjell said.

“These are established relationships, with a large number of people having used Truecaller for many years. That changes distribution and pricing,” he added.

Company Expands Services Amid Falling Ad Revenue

The eSIM launch arrives during a difficult financial period for the company.

Last week, Truecaller cut approximately 70 jobs across multiple departments.

The company also reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results for fiscal year 2026.

According to the company, net sales fell 27% to 362 million Swedish kronor, or approximately $39.34 million, while advertising revenue declined 44%.

Truecaller has increasingly focused on subscription-based products and additional paid services as advertising revenue becomes less predictable.

The company has already introduced products including AI Assistant and Family Protection as part of that strategy.

Kjell described the eSIM service as both a strategic business expansion and an effort to increase the app’s utility for users.

Industry interest in eSIM technology has accelerated in recent years as more smartphones and connected devices add eSIM compatibility, particularly among international travelers seeking alternatives to physical SIM cards and roaming charges.

According to previous TechCrunch reporting, startups including Airalo, Roamless, Kolet, eSIMo, and Truley have collectively raised millions of dollars from investors over the last year.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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