Jensen Huang Says Nvidia’s New Vera CPU Opens $200 Billion AI Market

Jensen Huang said Nvidia’s new Vera CPU product could open a new $200 billion market opportunity for the company as it expands beyond its dominant position in GPUs and pushes deeper into infrastructure designed for AI agents.

Speaking during Nvidia’s earnings call on Wednesday, Huang described Vera as a major growth opportunity tied to what he called the emerging era of “agentic AI” and robotic AI systems.

The comments came after Nvidia reported another record quarter, posting $81.6 billion in revenue and forecasting $91 billion for the following quarter.

Huang said Vera, first introduced in March, represents Nvidia’s first CPU specifically designed for AI agents rather than traditional cloud computing workloads.

“Vera opens a brand new $200 billion TAM for Nvidia, a market we have never addressed before,” Huang said during the call.

“Every major hyperscaler and system maker is partnering with us to deploy it,” he added.

Nvidia Expands Beyond GPU Market

Nvidia has long dominated the AI GPU market, supplying processors used to train and run many of the world’s largest AI systems.

The CPU market, however, has historically been led by companies including Intel and AMD.

Although Nvidia has produced CPUs previously, they have not represented a central part of the company’s business.

Investor concerns in recent months have increasingly focused on whether cloud providers and competitors could reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware by building their own chips.

Last month, Amazon Web Services announced a large agreement with Meta involving millions of Amazon-developed AI CPUs.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy has publicly argued that AWS can develop AI chips that compete directly with Nvidia’s offerings.

Despite growing competition, Huang said Nvidia believes Vera gives the company a new position inside AI infrastructure.

Vera Designed Specifically For AI Agents

According to Huang, Vera differs from traditional CPUs because it is optimized for processing AI tokens quickly rather than handling multiple software applications simultaneously.

He said conventional cloud CPUs are designed around maximizing “cores” and multitasking performance, while Vera is built specifically for the operational demands of AI agents.

Huang argued that although GPUs handle the “thinking” portion of AI systems, agents themselves rely heavily on CPUs to perform tasks and interact with tools.

“Agents mostly run on CPUs,” Huang said.

He added that AI agents could eventually require computing systems comparable to personal computers used by humans today.

“The world has a billion users, human users. My sense is that the world is going to have billions of agents,” Huang said.

Those agents, he predicted, will require massive amounts of CPU infrastructure to operate independently and interact with software tools.

“We’re going to need a lot more CPUs,” he said.

Nvidia Says Vera Already Generated Billions In Sales

Huang also claimed Nvidia has already generated $20 billion in sales from standalone Vera CPUs this year, despite the product still being in the early stages of deployment.

Vera is sold both independently and alongside Nvidia’s Rubin GPU platform.

The company believes the combined CPU-and-GPU approach could strengthen Nvidia’s position as AI infrastructure shifts from training models toward running large-scale autonomous AI systems.

Huang framed the transition as part of a broader restructuring of global computing infrastructure around AI agents and robotics.

“The world is rebuilding computing for agentic AI and robotic physical AI,” Huang said.

“Nvidia sits at the center of these transitions,” he added.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.