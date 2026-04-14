Apple Targets 2027 Launch For Smart Glasses With Multiple Design Prototypes

Apple is planning to release its first smart glasses in 2027, with a potential unveiling as early as the end of this year, according to reporting from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. The device represents a shift in Apple’s wearable strategy, focusing on simpler functionality rather than advanced mixed reality features.

Design Variations Under Testing

Apple is currently testing four different frame designs for the product. These include a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular version similar to eyewear worn by CEO Tim Cook, a larger oval or circular frame, and a smaller oval or circular option. The company is also evaluating multiple color choices, including black, ocean blue, and light brown.

Product Direction And Feature Set

The smart glasses are expected to forgo built-in displays, aligning them more closely with products like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses from Meta. Instead, the device will focus on core functions such as capturing photos and videos, handling phone calls, playing music, and supporting interactions with an updated version of Siri.

Reports indicate that the glasses may include oval-shaped camera lenses as part of their hardware design.

Shift From Earlier AR Ambitions

The planned device reflects a more incremental approach compared to Apple’s earlier ambitions in augmented and mixed reality. Those plans included a broader lineup of advanced headsets and wearables, but have faced delays and mixed reception, particularly following the release of the Vision Pro.

The smart glasses initiative suggests a focus on lighter, more accessible hardware as Apple continues to develop its wearable ecosystem.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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