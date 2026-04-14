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U.S. Officials Urge Banks To Test Anthropic Mythos Model For Security Risks

ByJolyen

Apr 14, 2026

U.S. Officials Urge Banks To Test Anthropic Mythos Model For Security Risks

Scott Bessent and Jerome Powell have encouraged major U.S. banks to evaluate a new AI model from Anthropic, as financial institutions assess its ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The discussions took place during a meeting with bank executives, according to Bloomberg.

Bank Participation And Early Testing

While JPMorgan Chase was the only institution publicly listed as an initial partner for access to the Mythos model, other major banks are reportedly testing it. These include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley.

Model Capabilities And Limited Access

Anthropic introduced the Mythos this week, describing it as highly effective at detecting security flaws. The company said access will remain restricted for now, noting that the model’s ability to uncover vulnerabilities exceeds expectations, despite not being specifically trained for cybersecurity tasks.

Some observers have questioned whether these claims reflect marketing positioning or enterprise sales strategy.

Regulatory And Legal Context

The development comes as Anthropic faces a legal dispute with the U.S. government. The company is currently challenging a designation by the Department of Defense that labeled it a supply-chain risk, a decision that followed disagreements over how its AI models could be used by government agencies.

International Regulatory Attention

Concerns about the model are not limited to the United States. According to Financial Times, financial regulators in the United Kingdom are also evaluating potential risks associated with Mythos.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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