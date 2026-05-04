Davis Audio & Video Opens New Lutron Experience Center in Highland Park, Bringing Advanced Smart Home Technology to Chicagoland

Davis Audio & Video has announced the opening of its new Lutron Experience Center in Highland Park, Illinois, offering homeowners, designers, and builders an immersive space to explore the latest in smart home technology. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Chicago, the new center is designed to showcase advanced lighting, shading, and automation solutions in a real-world environment.

The Experience Center highlights the full capabilities of Lutron systems, including intelligent lighting control, automated shading, and integrated home automation. At the core of the showroom is Lutron’s Ketra lighting technology, known for its ability to mimic natural light, adjust color temperature throughout the day, and create highly personalized lighting environments that enhance both comfort and wellbeing.

Visitors to the Highland Park location can experience how lighting and shading systems work together to transform everyday living spaces. From bright, energizing morning light to warm, relaxing evening tones, the center demonstrates how smart lighting can adapt to different moods, activities, and times of day. Automated shading solutions are also on display, offering seamless control over privacy, daylight management, and energy efficiency.

In addition to lighting and shading, the Experience Center also highlights how these systems integrate with home theaters, audio systems, and home automation platforms. This unified approach allows clients to control multiple aspects of their home environment through a single, intuitive interface.

The Highland Park showroom is designed to serve as both an educational and experiential space. Homeowners can explore possibilities for their own properties, while architects, interior designers, and builders can collaborate with the Davis Audio & Video team to incorporate lighting and automation into new construction and renovation projects.

Davis Audio & Video has built its reputation on delivering high-end audio, video, and home automation systems, combining design expertise with professional installation. The new Experience Center reflects the company’s continued focus on innovation and its commitment to helping clients bring sophisticated, user-friendly technology into their homes.

The opening of the Highland Park Experience Center also aligns with Davis Audio & Video’s broader collaborations within the North Shore design community. The company is currently working alongside ABLAZE Design Group to integrate Lutron lighting, automated shading, and home automation into luxury residential projects. This partnership reflects a growing trend toward incorporating smart technology at the earliest stages of design.

These technologies are incorporated into ABLAZE’s kitchens, bathrooms, and whole-home renovations to enhance comfort, wellness, and functionality. Known for its holistic approach, ABLAZE unites architecture, interiors, and construction into a single, cohesive vision.

With more than two decades of experience in designing and installing custom technology systems, Davis Audio & Video continues to expand its presence across the Chicago area. The opening of the Lutron Experience Center in Highland Park marks a significant step in bringing advanced smart home solutions closer to North Shore communities.

About Davis Audio & Video

Davis Audio & Video is a Chicago-based home technology company specializing in smart home automation, lighting control, and high-end audio and video systems. With over two decades of experience, the company provides design, sales, and professional installation services for residential and commercial clients. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Davis Audio & Video partners with leading brands to deliver reliable, customized solutions that enhance comfort, convenience, and everyday living.

About ABLAZE Design Group

ABLAZE Design Group is a full-service luxury design-build firm based in Highwood, Illinois, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole-home renovations. Led by George Markoutsas, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach that combines architectural planning, interior design, and construction. With a focus on lifestyle, function, and wellness-driven design, ABLAZE creates spaces that are both timeless and highly livable—aligning family, flow, and function in every project.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.