IMHI Launches Psychological First Aid Kits to Revolutionize Mental Health

IMHI is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, a psychological first aid kit, designed as Second Aid to enable public integration alongside existing First Aid infrastructure. First Aid stabilises the body, Second Aid stabilises the mind, with Second Aid QR codes placed alongside existing First Aid kits. This innovation solves a critical gap: while psychological first aid training is widely recognised, it has not been operationalised for immediate, universal use in real-world environments. This marks a significant milestone for IMHI, known for its commitment to advancing early-intervention mental health infrastructure.

Second Aid offers instant access to short, structured exercises based on established psychological methods, enabling users to stabilise distress immediately. Whether it’s workplaces, schools, hospitals, or public spaces, Second Aid delivers a frictionless, universally accessible layer of care, ensuring users can regulate their state, process emotions, and access further support such as helplines when needed.

It is specifically designed to overcome the core barriers that have prevented psychological first aid from scaling globally. By removing the dependency on trained professionals, it enables public-health scaling through self-administration. With fully private, anonymous use requiring no admission or identity, it applies social science principles to bypass stigma barriers. And with placement alongside First Aid kits triggering support at the point of need, it leverages behavioural psychology through environmental cues. Together, these make universal, real-world adoption possible.

“I am incredibly excited about the launch of Second Aid,” said Hakeem Javaid, Director of IMHI. “It’s a breakthrough in mental health infrastructure, bringing psychological first aid to the general public, and I believe it will have a profound impact on how individuals and organisations respond to moments of psychological distress.”

The new product is designed with governments, organisations, and public institutions in mind, offering rapid deployment at scale without the need for new infrastructure. Its QR-based delivery, zero-barrier access, and integration into existing environments make it a standout solution for large-scale public health implementation.

For more information about IMHI and the launch of these psychological first aid kits, visit secondaid.com .

About IMHI

The IMHI Group focuses on advancing global mental health infrastructure through simple, scalable, and accessible solutions. Its work centres on early intervention, enabling immediate support at the point of need, and closing critical gaps in existing mental healthcare systems.