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Arpan Sharma Launches AI Search and Marketing Systems Platform to Improve Business Visibility

ByEthan Lin

May 4, 2026

As search behavior continues shifting toward artificial intelligence-driven platforms, businesses are facing new challenges in maintaining online visibility. Arpan Sharma, founder of Olyfox Web Solutions, has launched a new platform through arpansharma.co designed to help businesses adapt to these changes with structured AI-focused marketing systems.

The platform addresses a growing concern among small and medium-sized businesses: declining visibility in traditional search results despite consistent content creation. With the rise of tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI-assisted discovery systems, search is increasingly moving away from standard keyword-based rankings toward summarized, intent-driven answers.

“Most businesses are still optimizing for traditional search results, but search behavior has already changed,” said Arpan Sharma. “The focus is no longer just on ranking but on being recognized and referenced by AI-driven systems that interpret and present information to users.”

The website provides a structured framework for AI search visibility, generative engine optimization, and practical SEO systems tailored to modern search environments. It outlines how businesses can align their content with AI discovery mechanisms by focusing on clarity, structured information, and topical authority rather than traditional ranking signals alone.

Unlike conventional SEO approaches that rely heavily on backlinks and keyword density, the platform emphasizes content architecture and intent alignment. These elements are increasingly important as AI systems prioritize reliable, well-structured information when generating responses.

Key areas covered on the platform include:

  • AI search visibility and content structuring
  • Generative engine optimization principles
  • Practical SEO systems for small businesses
  • Content frameworks aligned with AI discovery

The platform also highlights a common gap in digital marketing strategies: the disconnect between content production and measurable business outcomes. Many businesses produce content regularly but lack a structured system that connects visibility with conversion.

“Consistency without structure rarely leads to growth,” Sharma explained. “Businesses need systems that connect content, visibility, and user intent into a cohesive strategy.”

The launch of arpansharma.co reflects a broader transformation within digital marketing, where understanding AI-driven search systems is becoming essential. As search engines evolve into answer engines, businesses must rethink how they create and present content to remain discoverable.

About Arpan Sharma

Arpan Sharma is an AI marketing and SEO systems advisor and the founder of Olyfox Web Solutions. His work focuses on helping businesses improve online visibility through structured marketing systems, AI SEO strategies, and practical implementation frameworks across industries.

For more information, visit: https://arpansharma.co/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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