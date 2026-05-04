OpenAI Restricts GPT-5.5 Cyber Access To Verified Defenders After Criticizing Anthropic

OpenAI said it will limit access to its GPT-5.5 Cyber model to vetted cybersecurity professionals, adopting a controlled release approach similar to one it had previously criticized.

Limited Rollout Targets Verified Cybersecurity Users

CEO Sam Altman said the company will begin providing GPT-5.5 Cyber to “critical cyber defenders” in the coming days. Access requires applicants to submit credentials and intended use cases through a verification process.

The model is designed for tasks including penetration testing, identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities, and reverse engineering malware, according to application details.

Program Builds On Trusted Access Framework

OpenAI said access is managed through its Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program, which verifies cybersecurity professionals and organizations. A company spokesperson said the system has expanded to include thousands of verified defenders and hundreds of teams responsible for protecting critical software.

The TAC framework uses a tiered structure. Qualified users can apply for access to more permissive models, including GPT-5.4 Cyber and the upcoming GPT-5.5 Cyber, with reduced restrictions for cybersecurity use cases.

Approach Mirrors Earlier Anthropic Strategy

The controlled rollout follows a similar approach by Anthropic, which limited access to its Mythos cybersecurity model. Altman had previously criticized that strategy, describing it as overly cautious.

Anthropic’s restricted release also drew criticism from observers who viewed its messaging as exaggerated, although reports indicated that unauthorized users were still able to access Mythos.

Concerns Focus On Potential Misuse

The restricted access model reflects concerns that advanced cybersecurity tools could be misused. While intended to help organizations identify weaknesses and strengthen defenses, such capabilities could also be used to exploit systems if accessed by unauthorized actors.

OpenAI said it is working with the U.S. government and expanding its verification process to broaden access while maintaining controls.

Featured image credits: Benedikt von Loebell via Flickr

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