Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Announces Early Season Opening Dates for 2026, Kicking Off Family Fun in Lancaster County

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm announces its 2026 season opening dates, welcoming visitors back beginning May 23 for its early season launch.

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, Cherry Crest is preparing for another season of family-friendly attractions and outdoor activities, continuing to rank among the most popular things to do with kids in Lancaster, PA during the spring, summer and fall.

The early season, running from May 23 through June 27, provides guests with access to more than 70 farm-based activities across the property’s expansive 25-acre destination. Designed for both children and adults, the experience combines traditional agriculture with interactive entertainment, giving families a full day of outdoor fun in a unique rural setting.

Visitors can expect a wide range of attractions, including giant mountain slides, jumping pillows, pedal cart tracks, a playground and the popular “Corn Barn” play area filled with corn kernels. Younger guests can explore Sproutsville, a miniature town designed for imaginative play, while families can enjoy narrated wagon rides through the working farm to learn more about daily agricultural life.

Animal encounters remain a central part of the experience, with opportunities to interact with mini highland cows, goats, and new for this year, sheep! The farm’s baby chick experience continues to be a standout feature for younger visitors, offering hands-on interaction that blends fun with education.

While the world-famous corn maze is typically a highlight of the summer and fall seasons, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm operates as a full-scale agritourism destination, offering a variety of seasonal events, live entertainment and rotating attractions. Upcoming highlights include the Baby Animal Festivals on May 30th and June 6th.

Food and beverage options are also a key part of the farm experience, with multiple on-site venues offering fresh, locally inspired items including roasted sweet corn, kettle corn, burgers, fries and baked treats such as apple cider donuts.

With its early opening, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm aims to give families more opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities as the season begins, while continuing to focus on creating memorable, safe, and engaging experiences for visitors of all ages.

About Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is a family-owned agritourism destination located in Ronks, Pennsylvania. Spanning 25 acres, the farm offers more than 70 interactive activities designed to bring together farming, education, and entertainment. Known for its seasonal events, family attractions, and welcoming atmosphere, Cherry Crest continues to be a leading destination for visitors exploring Lancaster County.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.