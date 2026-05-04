Improv Launches UKG EZCall Assessment to Help Organizations Unlock the Full Value of Their Call-Out Management Systems

Improv, a workforce management consulting firm specializing in UKG solutions, today announced the launch of its UKG EZCall Assessment ; a structured, independent evaluation designed to help organizations identify configuration gaps, boost system adoption, and maximize the ROI of their UKG EZCall investment.

Research shows that most organizations use less than 40% of EZCall’s capabilities. The result is call-out chaos, compliance exposure, avoidable overtime, and hours of manual rework; all from a system that was built to solve exactly those problems. Improv’s new assessment offering addresses this head-on with a rigorous, expert-led process that surfaces what’s broken and delivers a clear path forward.

“Most organizations we work with have invested significantly in UKG EZCall but are only scratching the surface of what it can do for them,” said Vince Jackson, President of Improv. “Improv exists to close the gap between what a workforce system can do and what it actually does. For most organizations, that gap is costing them millions in overtime, compliance risk, and lost productivity. The EZCall Assessment is how we make that gap visible — and fixable. “

The Improv EZCall Assessment covers six structured pillars evaluated through 48 targeted interview questions, system reviews, and data analysis:

Configuration Audit: Review of call-out rules, escalation workflows, threshold settings, and notification logic against current best practices. Adoption & Usage Review: Analysis of employee and manager utilization patterns to identify bypass rates, training gaps, and engagement barriers. Integration Assessment: Evaluation of data flows with scheduling, payroll, and timekeeping platforms to identify manual touchpoints and sync failures. Analytics & Reporting: Assessment of KPI visibility, absence trend analysis, and opportunities to connect EZCall data to labor cost decisions. Compliance Review: Examination of FMLA/ADA differentiation, leave law alignment, audit trail completeness, and policy-to-system alignment. Organizational Readiness: Strategic evaluation of leadership vision, change capacity, and business context to ensure the roadmap is scoped realistically.

Every assessment produces five deliverables: an Executive Summary Report, an EZCall Health Scorecard, a Gap Analysis & Risk Register, a phased Optimization Roadmap tied to business KPIs, and a Stakeholder Readout presentation.

The offering has already demonstrated measurable results across industries. A regional health system identified avoidable overtime and reduced call-out processing errors. A national retailer cut average call-out resolution time and improved shift coverage. A service and distribution client eliminated hours of manual rework per week and reduced overtime.

The EZCall Assessment is part of Improv’s Elevated Care offering and connects to the firm’s Elevated Implementation and Elevated Strategy services for end-to-end workforce management transformation support. Typical engagements run 2–4 weeks.

Organizations interested in learning more can take a 5-minute EZCall self-assessment , and book a complimentary 30-minute discovery call at improvizations.com/solutions/ukg-ezcall-assessment.

About Improv:

Improvizations, LLC offers strategic advisory, implementation and managed support for Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workforce Management (WFM) initiatives. With decades of proven success, Improv helps companies simplify their transformations and evolve with clarity. Their Elevated Suite of services supports every stage of the WFM/HCM journey. From igniting strategy to forging solutions and evolving performance, Improv provide the flexibility to start anywhere and deliver measurable results that last. Their industry-specific expertise, adaptable solutions, and technology independence drive measurable outcomes for the businesses and industries they serve. Connect with them at improvizations.com