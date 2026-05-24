Maka Kids Raises $3 Million To Build Child-Focused Streaming Platform Without Algorithms Or Auto-Play

Maka Kids has raised $3 million in seed funding to expand a children’s streaming platform designed around developmental research rather than engagement metrics, as the startup positions itself as an alternative to algorithm-driven kids’ media platforms.

The company is building a subscription-based streaming app for children between zero and six years old that removes recommendation algorithms, advertising, and auto-play features commonly used by larger streaming services.

Instead, the platform focuses on curated content aimed at supporting learning, emotional regulation, creativity, and early childhood development.

Maka Kids is currently accepting waitlist sign-ups ahead of a broader launch planned for later this year.

Founders Previously Built Global Children’s Literacy Platform

The company was founded by Isabel Sheinman and Tanyella Leta, who previously launched Nabu, a nonprofit literacy initiative that distributed children’s books to more than 15 million children across 26 countries.

The pair first met in 2013 at a dinner through a mutual friend and later bonded over growing up in families involved in education and entrepreneurship.

According to the founders, concerns from parents, friends, and users of Nabu helped shape the idea for Maka Kids.

They said many parents expressed growing anxiety about children’s screen time and the effects of increasingly fast-paced, algorithm-driven digital content.

“We were seeing parents get completely overwhelmed trying to weigh decisions about what was unsafe, what was good, and understand why their kid was melting down every time screen time ended,” Sheinman told TechCrunch.

“At the same time, we watched the children’s media ecosystem get louder, faster, more algorithmically driven,” she added.

Platform Uses Developmental Framework Created With Yale Researchers

All content on Maka Kids is reviewed using a developmental framework called Maka Imprint.

The company said the framework was developed during two years of research and development in collaboration with researchers at the Yale Child Study Center.

According to Maka Kids, the framework evaluates seven areas of early childhood development across more than 650 indicators, including language skills, creativity, emotional development, curiosity, and growth mindset.

The startup licenses shows and media directly from intellectual property owners and individual creators while also developing original programming through partnerships with studios and animators.

Every show on the platform is analyzed for pacing, stimulation intensity, color contrast, and narrative structure.

Maka Kids said its catalog prioritizes slower-paced content with lower stimulation levels, structured storytelling, and narratives drawn from different regions and cultures.

“Stories can support language development, emotional regulation, curiosity, and give kids a sense of how wide the world is,” Leta said.

“The incentive for the majority of kids’ streaming platforms is watch time, not well-being,” she added.

Parents Can Customize Learning Themes And Session Lengths

Parents using the platform can create profiles for children and select themed content channels centered on topics such as kindness, STEM education, emotional regulation, or movement activities.

The platform also allows parents to choose preferred viewing session lengths.

Maka Kids then generates curated viewing sessions tailored to those settings.

According to the company, sessions conclude naturally using wind-down cues delivered by characters to help children transition away from screen time more calmly.

The startup said it plans to launch a private beta for iOS users this summer before publicly releasing the app this fall for iPhone and iPad devices with AirPlay support.

The company said thousands of families have already joined its waitlist.

Startup Plans Subscription Model And Broader Expansion

Maka Kids plans to operate on a subscription model priced at $11.99 per month, alongside a discounted annual option.

The new funding will primarily be used to expand the platform’s catalog of vetted children’s programming.

The round was led by Michigan Rise, with participation from Union Heritage Ventures, Flybridge, Also Capital, Detroit Venture Partners, Song United, Invest Detroit, Ann Arbor Spark Capital, and Segal Ventures, along with several angel investors.

Sheinman said the company’s longer-term goal extends beyond streaming video.

“Longer term, our vision is to become the trust layer for every digital experience children have,” she said.

According to Sheinman, the company ultimately hopes its developmental framework can be integrated into games, educational technology products, and other digital media platforms aimed at children.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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