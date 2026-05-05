Launching Track My Visibility: An AI Search Visibility Tracking and Optimization Tool

The platform helps address a major shift in how users discover brands, giving brands and marketing teams a clear way to understand how they are represented inside AI-generated answers.

Today, more users rely on AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini when asking for advice or comparisons. As a result, many brands that perform well in traditional search are still missing from AI-generated answers, creating a visibility gap that businesses can no longer ignore.

Track My Visibility (TMV) was created to solve that problem.

The platform helps brands understand how they appear inside AI responses, where they are mentioned, where they are missing, and why they are not being recommended more often.

“Search is no longer limited to traditional rankings. Brands now need to understand how they appear in AI answers, because that is where many discovery decisions are starting to happen. Track My Visibility was built to give teams clarity, explain what is holding them back, and show them what to improve next.” – Piyush Lathiya, Founder of Track My Visibility.

Rather than trying to figure out why results are missing, the platform analyzes brand visibility across actual search queries and competitors, identifies technical, on-page, and off-page issues contributing to poor performance, and suggests next steps for improvement.

The objective is straightforward: guide teams toward understanding and improving their AI visibility.

Track My Visibility comes with a comprehensive dashboard.

The core features of Track My Visibility include:

AI Visibility Score & Performance Tracking

Multi-LLM + Prompt-Based Visibility Monitoring

Brand Mentions, Rankings & Competitor Benchmarking

Citations, Sentiment, Trends & Optimization Insights

Built for marketers, SEO teams, founders, and agencies, the platform brings clarity to an AI SEO era that has quickly become one of the most important parts of digital discovery.

Most existing SEO tools were built for Google rankings. They were not designed to explain why an AI platform chooses to mention one brand over another. Track My Visibility approaches visibility from the AI’s perspective, analyzing the signals that LLMs actually use when deciding what to recommend.

Traditional SEO metrics like backlinks and keyword rankings still matter, but they tell only part of the story. What drives AI mentions is a separate set of factors, including content structure, authority signals, citation patterns, and the clarity with which a brand’s expertise is communicated across the web.

TMV tracks all of it in one place, so teams know exactly where to focus.

The platform’s workflow is divided into three steps: Measure, Identify, and Fix.

Track My Visibility first measures brand visibility across AI platforms using targeted prompts and benchmarks it against competitors. It then pinpoints what’s preventing AI from confidently mentioning the brand. Finally, it delivers practical, page-level recommendations so teams can improve visibility with focus and speed. See how Track My Visibility works in detail!

Track My Visibility also offers a free AI visibility checker for teams looking to get an AI visibility score and see how their brand currently appears across major AI platforms.

About Track My Visibility

Track My Visibility (TMV) is an AI search visibility platform that helps brands understand, identify, and improve how they are presented inside AI-generated answers. The company’s mission is to bridge the gap between traditional SEO and AI visibility, helping teams stop guessing and focus on the actions that improve discoverability in the AI era.

Launched in 2025, Track My Visibility is available now at trackmyvisibility.com.