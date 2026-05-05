Common Good Positions Holmes Smokehouse to Win Breakfast with No-Shortcut Sausage Campaign for New Breakfast Slices Line

Common Good, a brand and commerce agency focused on driving brand and retail velocity for food, beverage and consumer packaged goods companies, has announced the launch of a new integrated campaign for Holmes Smokehouse Sausage, introducing its Breakfast Slices line to market.

The campaign builds on Common Good’s ongoing partnership with Holmes Smokehouse and extends the brand’s positioning into the breakfast category. Designed to drive awareness and trial, the work introduces Holmes Smokehouse Breakfast Slices as a new kind of morning protein—combining authentic smokehouse craftsmanship with modern convenience.

Holmes Smokehouse, known for more than 50 years of small-batch sausage making, has built its reputation on slow-smoking meats over real pecan wood using premium ingredients. With the introduction of Breakfast Slices, the brand brings that same process and quality to a format designed for busy mornings.

“We’re not just launching a new item—we’re building a new segment,” said Rodney Roth, CEO of Holmes Smokehouse. “Sliced sausage changes how consumers use the product. It opens up new occasions, simplifies preparation and delivers the same bold, smokehouse flavor in a format that fits today’s lifestyle.”

Common Good’s campaign centers on a simple but powerful idea: bringing “the right way” of making sausage into a category often defined by shortcuts. The creative emphasizes both the product’s authenticity and its ease of use—pre-sliced, ready to cook, and built for everything from quick weekday breakfasts to more elevated brunch occasions.

The campaign includes video, paid social, on-site and offsite display, retail, and search creative, with multiple executions designed to highlight both versatility and emotional payoff. Common Good led the campaign strategy, creative platform, messaging, and commerce-focused execution across retail and digital channels. One series showcases the range of meals that can be made with Breakfast Slices, while another focuses on the role of breakfast in bringing families together.

Messaging throughout reinforces key product benefits, including slow-smoked flavor, premium cuts of meat, and zero-prep convenience. The product is positioned as a faster way to bring real smokehouse quality to breakfast, delivering bold flavor without the time investment typically associated with it.

“The opportunity was to help Holmes win a new occasion without losing what makes the brand special,” said Kelly Reedy, CEO at Common Good. “For CPG brands, growth often comes from translating existing credibility into new usage occasions. This campaign brings Holmes’ Smokehouse authority into breakfast in a way that feels true to their roots and relevant to how people actually eat today.”

The campaign also reflects a broader shift in how Holmes Smokehouse is evolving its product portfolio—expanding beyond traditional formats into new use cases while maintaining its core commitment to craftsmanship.

The integrated CPG campaign is designed to support awareness, trial and retail conversion across key grocery channels. The campaign launched with media support at Walmart and is now expanding across Kroger and its banner stores, including King Soopers. It is designed to reach consumers seeking high-quality, convenient breakfast options that don’t compromise on flavor.

To view the Holmes Smokehouse case study and learn more about Common Good’s CPG brand and commerce work, visit https://www.commongood.co/work/holmes-smokehouse/ .

About Common Good

Common Good is a brand and commerce agency that drives growth for consumer packaged goods companies by understanding what actually moves demand and applying marketing to accelerate it. For more, visit https://www.commongood.co/