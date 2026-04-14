Roblox Introduces Age-Based Accounts With Chat And Content Restrictions For Younger Users

Roblox is rolling out new account types that segment users by age, limiting access to chat features and games based on maturity levels, as the company responds to ongoing concerns about child safety. The system builds on mandatory age verification introduced earlier this year and will apply globally starting in June.

Age-Based Account Structure

Under the new system, users aged five to nine will be assigned to “Roblox Kids” accounts, while those aged nine to 15 will use “Roblox Select” accounts. Users aged 16 and above will remain on standard accounts. Access to “Restricted Content,” which includes strong violence, romantic themes, and strong language, will be limited to users aged 18 and older.

Users who do not complete age verification will only be able to access a limited set of games designed for younger audiences.

Chat Controls And Game Access

For Roblox Kids accounts, chat functionality will be disabled by default for users under nine. Communication is only possible if a parent explicitly approves specific contacts. These accounts will be restricted to games labeled “Minimal” or “Mild,” which may include occasional mild violence, mild humor, or low-intensity fear elements.

Roblox Select accounts will allow access to games rated up to “Moderate” and enable chat with users in a similar age group. Parents can override certain restrictions by approving specific games, allowing younger users to access content outside their default category in controlled situations.

Game Screening And Developer Requirements

Both Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts will only feature games that pass a three-step screening process. The first stage involves developer verification. Developers must meet eligibility requirements, including ID verification if under 16 or maintaining a linked parent account, as well as enabling two-factor authentication.

Developers are also required to subscribe to Roblox Plus, a new $4.99 per month offering that provides benefits such as discounts on in-game items and avatars. Roblox said its existing Roblox Premium will stop accepting new sign-ups after April 30.

The second stage includes real-time testing by users aged 16 and older, who evaluate games and provide feedback before they are made available to younger audiences. Roblox also applies its multimodal moderation systems to assess compliance with platform rules.

The final stage ensures games meet defined content and gameplay criteria, including appropriate maturity labels.

Rollout And Transition Period

The new account types will begin rolling out globally in early June. Roblox said existing users will be given a transition period to complete the age verification process and be assigned to the appropriate account category.

Legal Pressure And Safety Concerns

The changes follow a series of lawsuits filed by attorneys general in Louisiana and Texas, which raised concerns about child safety on the platform. The legal actions cited risks such as grooming and exposure to explicit content involving younger users.

Featured image credits: Digital Mom Blog

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