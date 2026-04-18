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Asante Babers Consulting Highlights Increased Cybersecurity Threats As Companies Speed Up Digital Transformation

ByEthan Lin

Apr 18, 2026

In light of increasing digitization, cybersecurity and information technology (IT) consulting have now emerged as essential services to help organizations navigate their way around various security challenges in a digitally evolving world. As part of its contribution to this trend, Asante Babers Consulting provides valuable strategic consulting services centered on cybersecurity, detection engineering, and IT.

According to recent industry research, cybercrime costed businesses approximately $10.5 trillion in 2025, positioning it among the largest economic threats globally. Additionally, large enterprises faced millions of cyberattack attempts, reinforcing the need for proactive, continuous security strategies rather than reactive approaches.

With the advancement of cyber threats and the global cybersecurity workforce gap, Asante sserts that there has been a rise in the need for firms to consult for expert services. Human error has consistently proven to be the most common cause behind cybersecurity breaches.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a reactive function; it is a strategic necessity,” states Asante Babers. “Organizations that invest in proactive threat detection, resilient IT infrastructure, and informed security practices today will define the standard for trust and operational continuity tomorrow.”

Asante Babers addresses this highly sought-after field through threat modeling, detection engineering, and cybersecurity strategy development. The industry guidelines state that systematic threat analysis and response are crucial for increasing organizational preparedness and minimizing potential exposures.

The wider IT consulting field keeps growing due to the needs of enterprises and corporations to upgrade their infrastructures, move towards cloud computing, and implement more sophisticated security measures. Companies specializing in providing such services assist other organizations in the implementation of GRC frameworks, enhancing identity and access management and developing robust digital ecosystems.

As cyber risks develop alongside technological innovation, consulting services similar to those offered by Asante Babers become indispensable aspects of risk management practices employed by companies.

For more information on Asante Babers Consulting, please contact the company directly via the contact details listed below.

About Asante Babers

Asante Babers Consulting is an organization providing cybersecurity and IT consulting services specializing in cybersecurity strategy development, detection engineering, and overall IT consulting. The company provides expert insight and consulting into issues related to strengthening cybersecurity, improving threat detection, and understanding computer science.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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