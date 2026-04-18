DEV.co Merges Automation and Private AI Capabilities to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption

DEV, a leading software development and AI engineering firm, today announced the integration of Automatic.co and LLM.co into a unified platform designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The combined offering brings together agentic automation and private large language model (LLM) infrastructure under a single engineering and deployment framework, enabling organizations to move beyond experimentation and into production-grade AI systems.

The integration reflects a broader shift in the enterprise AI landscape. While many organizations have invested in AI tools and pilots over the past several years, few have successfully operationalized those investments at scale. Fragmented systems, security concerns, and a lack of internal expertise have slowed adoption and limited measurable return on investment.

DEV.co’s unified platform is designed to address those challenges directly.

“Enterprises are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI—they’re asking how quickly they can make it deliver real results,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at DEV.co. “What we’re seeing across the market is a move away from isolated tools toward integrated systems that drive revenue, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. By combining Automatic.co and LLM.co, we’re giving organizations a clear path from concept to execution.”

At the core of the integration is a simple premise: AI only creates value when it is embedded into business processes. DEV.co’s approach combines three critical layers—intelligence, execution, and engineering—into a single, cohesive system.

Automatic.co serves as the execution layer, enabling agentic automation across sales, marketing, operations, and back-office workflows. The platform is designed to replace manual, repetitive processes with intelligent workflows that can operate autonomously, making decisions based on predefined logic and real-time data inputs.

These capabilities allow organizations to automate tasks such as lead qualification and routing, CRM updates, internal task orchestration, and multi-step operational processes. By reducing reliance on human intervention for routine workflows, Automatic.co helps businesses increase speed, consistency, and scalability without requiring proportional increases in headcount.

Complementing this execution layer is LLM.co, which provides the intelligence layer through private, secure AI infrastructure. LLM.co enables organizations to deploy large language models within controlled environments, including virtual private clouds and on-premise systems. This approach allows enterprises to leverage AI while maintaining full control over their data and minimizing exposure to external risks.

LLM.co also supports retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, custom model configurations, and domain-specific fine-tuning, enabling businesses to build AI systems tailored to their proprietary data and workflows. Common use cases include legal document analysis, internal knowledge management systems, financial modeling, and querying large, complex datasets.

The integration of Automatic.co and LLM.co creates a system where AI models not only generate insights, but also act on them.

“Most organizations we speak with are struggling with the same issue—they have multiple vendors, multiple tools, and no clear way to connect them into something that actually works day-to-day,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at DEV.co. “What this integration does is remove that friction. Instead of stitching together disconnected solutions, clients can deploy a single system where intelligence and execution are tightly aligned. That dramatically shortens the time from implementation to impact.”

DEV.co provides the engineering and integration layer that brings these components together. The firm works directly with clients to design, build, and deploy AI systems that are aligned with specific business objectives, ensuring that automation and intelligence are not only technically sound, but operationally effective.

This full-stack approach enables faster deployment timelines, reduces total cost of ownership, and eliminates the inefficiencies associated with managing multiple vendors. It also allows organizations to implement AI in a way that is secure, scalable, and measurable.

The timing of the integration aligns with broader market trends. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing private AI deployments over public, API-based solutions, driven by concerns around data security, compliance, and long-term cost predictability. At the same time, the rise of agentic AI is shifting focus from passive tools to systems that can take action and execute tasks independently.

“AI is quickly becoming core infrastructure inside modern organizations, not just an experimental layer on top,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at DEV.co. “The companies that win over the next five to ten years will be the ones that operationalize AI the fastest. That requires more than access to models—it requires integration, orchestration, and a clear path to execution. This integration is about delivering exactly that.”

By consolidating automation and private AI capabilities into a single platform, DEV.co is positioning itself to support enterprises at every stage of the AI adoption lifecycle—from initial strategy through full-scale deployment.

The company is now offering consultations for organizations looking to evaluate their current AI stack, identify opportunities for automation, and deploy pilot systems designed to deliver measurable outcomes within defined timeframes.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a software development and AI engineering firm specializing in building scalable, enterprise-grade technology solutions. The company partners with organizations to design, develop, and deploy custom software, automation systems, and artificial intelligence infrastructure tailored to their specific operational needs.

About Automatic.co

Automatic.co is an agentic AI automation platform that enables organizations to streamline and scale business processes across sales, marketing, operations, and back-office functions. By combining workflow orchestration with intelligent decision-making, Automatic.co helps businesses reduce manual effort and improve efficiency.

About LLM.co

LLM.co provides private large language model deployment and infrastructure solutions for enterprises. The platform enables secure, customizable AI implementations, including retrieval-augmented generation, model fine-tuning, and integration with proprietary data systems, allowing organizations to leverage AI while maintaining full control over their data.