Evan Harlow Unveils Mountaintop Maui Retreat With Resort‑Style Pool and Ocean View Home

Completed in the spring of 2023 and now on the market is the remarkable residence at 426 Wailau in West Maui’s Launiupoko community. This one-of-a-kind property is remarkable in many ways.

First, there is the home itself. Over 6,600 sq ft of interior space is finished with modern, bespoke materials that whisper refined luxury. The 4-car garage and massive outdoor living area, known as a Lanai in Hawaii, add another 3,000 sq ft of covered space to the property. The primary wing of the home offers the owners a spacious retreat where comforts abound. The primary suite includes two full bathrooms with two full-sized walk-in closets, one with a steam shower, one with a tub, both with outdoor showers.

The guest wing of the home includes the gym, billiards and entertainment room, and 4 ensuite guest bedrooms, 3 of which have outdoor showers. All rooms offer easy access to the 70ft-wide resort-style pool and 12ft-wide hot tub, which are complemented by a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

As beautiful as the home is, it’s possible to overlook the view. The property offers an elevated, panoramic view of the Au’au Channel of the Pacific Ocean and the outer islands of Lanai and Molokai from a very unique setting… on top of a volcanic cinder cone!

Pu’u Mahanalua Nui, the hill next to the home, is an ancient, extinct volcanic cinder cone. Due to its sacred nature, 18 of the 25-acre property’s acres are conservation land under a conservation easement. This conservation easement protects the unique land from further development and provides the appropriate space and privacy for a home of this caliber. Owners can plant ‘Canoe Plants’ in the conservation area.

Canoe Plants are the original 24 plants that were brought to Hawaii by Polynesian voyagers when the islands were first settled several centuries ago. Some of these include taro, banana, coconut, bamboo, ulu (breadfruit), and many other beautiful flora.

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The area of Launiupoko is a special area on Maui. It is a short distance away from the bustling resort areas of Ka’anapali and Kapalua and has a quieter, less touristy feeling. Launiupoko Beach Park is just minutes down the hill from 426 Wailau, where surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, and foiling are available. Hiking trails lead into the Launiupoko Valley, which sits just above the community, and owners here can grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and also keep farm animals if they wish.

The Maui real estate market has been coming back to life after a period of slower sales and falling prices. It continues to appeal to a wide variety of buyers from diverse places who are looking to spend more time in paradise. 426 Wailau is the ultimate Hawaiian estate where nature and luxury blend together effortlessly. Please reach out for more information.