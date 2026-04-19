PALM BEACH, Florida (April 16, 2026) — Korean-inspired skincare brand SeoulCeuticals published today the first official layering protocol for its Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum, identifying incorrect retinol sequencing as the primary reason users fail to see results and experience avoidable irritation.

The Protocol Addresses a Documented Consumer Problem

Up to 52% of first-time retinol users experience skin irritation, and a separate clinical analysis found that up to 90% of people are applying retinol with incorrect product sequencing. SeoulCeuticals’ published protocol identifies the specific point where snail mucin placement changes retinol tolerance. Clinical discussion data presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology meeting found that buffering retinol with a hydrating layer reduces irritation scores by up to 35%. The SeoulCeuticals protocol establishes that the correct placement is snail mucin before retinol, not after it.

When snail mucin is applied after retinol, its glycoprotein and allantoin content forms a film-forming barrier that traps retinoic acid compounds close to the skin surface, amplifying rather than reducing irritation risk. The reversal of this single step eliminates a cause of irritation that affects a significant portion of retinol users.

Why This Serum Requires Its Own Protocol

The Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum combines two actives with opposing solubility profiles within a single formula. Volufiline, a sarsasapogenin compound developed by Sederma and supplied at the clinical concentration of 5%, is oil-soluble and penetrates through lipid channels to the hypodermis, where it stimulates adipocyte differentiation and lipid storage. Snail Secretion Filtrate at 97.5% is water-based and operates at the upper dermal layers, delivering hydration, collagen support, and barrier repair.

Standard serum layering guidance does not account for a formula carrying both solubility profiles simultaneously. Users of isolated Volufiline concentrates are typically instructed to apply that ingredient last, after moisturiser, because of its oil-soluble nature. The SeoulCeuticals formula works differently. Volufiline in this product is carried within a water-compatible emulsion base using Jojoba Seed Oil as the penetration vehicle, placing the serum correctly at the serum step, after toner and before moisturiser. Users who apply it last are applying it at the wrong stage for this formulation.

In vivo clinical trials conducted by SPINCONTROL for Sederma, using a gel cream containing 5% Volufiline applied twice daily for 56 days, measured a mean volume increase of 2.2% at day 56, with participants in the top quartile reaching 8.4%. At 28 days, the mean was 1.4%, with top-quartile participants at 6.6%.

The Six-Step Morning and Evening Sequences

The published protocol establishes a six-step morning sequence: gentle cleanser, hydrating toner or essence, Vitamin C serum if using a separate L-Ascorbic Acid formula, the Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum applied to targeted zones first, moisturiser, and SPF 30 or higher.

The evening sequence runs: oil cleanser, water-based cleanser, hydrating toner or essence, the Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum, retinol on two to three nights per week for beginners, then moisturiser. This sequence positions the serum as the pre-retinol hydration buffer, allowing retinol to deliver its cell-turnover mechanism with reduced surface irritation.

The protocol also addresses targeted application: Volufiline’s adipocyte-stimulating mechanism is most relevant at under-eyes, cheeks, temples, nasolabial folds, jawline, and perioral area, where subcutaneous fat loss is most visible with age. The full application guide is published at seoulceuticals.com.

“Users who have given up on retinol because of irritation are often one sequencing change away from tolerating it,” said Yu-Jun Park, Head of Product Education at SeoulCeuticals. “Placing the snail mucin serum before retinol, not after, is the single most impactful adjustment most users can make.”

Compatible Actives and Timing

The protocol specifies compatible active pairings. Niacinamide is fully compatible: snail mucin’s pH of approximately 5.5 does not conflict with niacinamide’s working range of 5 to 7. Peptide serums complement the Centella Asiatica component, which supports collagen synthesis through the TGF-B/Smad signalling pathway. PDRN products are applied before the serum in the layering order, targeting dermal tissue regeneration while Volufiline addresses the hypodermal level.

Chemical exfoliants are best kept to their own dedicated evenings rather than combined with retinol in the same session. On exfoliant nights, the serum can be applied after the exfoliant has absorbed, with snail mucin’s allantoin content providing barrier-calming support following acid use.

Hydration and texture improvements are typically visible within one to two weeks. Volume changes at targeted zones appear for consistent twice-daily users at four to eight weeks, with the Sederma clinical protocol measuring peak effect at 56 days.