Allbirds Rebrands As NewBird AI After $39 Million Asset Sale And Secures $50 Million Investment For GPU Services

Allbirds has rebranded as NewBird AI following the $39 million sale of its shoe brand and assets, as the company shifts focus to providing GPU-based computing services and AI cloud infrastructure.

Asset Sale Clears Path For Strategic Pivot

The company sold its brand and operating assets to American Exchange Group last month, allowing it to retain its public listing on Nasdaq under the ticker “BIRD.” The new owner will continue producing footwear for existing customers.

The transaction, along with the broader restructuring, remains subject to stockholder approval. A meeting is scheduled for May 18, and if approved, shareholders are expected to receive a dividend in the third quarter.

NewBird AI Positions Itself In GPU And Cloud Market

NewBird AI describes itself as a GPU-as-a-Service provider offering AI-native cloud solutions. The company plans to use its remaining corporate structure to enter the AI infrastructure sector, targeting demand for compute capacity.

To support this transition, the company announced a $50 million investment from an undisclosed institutional investor through a convertible financing facility.

Capital To Fund GPU Acquisition And Expansion

The newly raised capital is intended to fund the acquisition of GPU assets, which NewBird AI will provide to customers requiring processing power for AI workloads. The company also outlined plans to expand its offerings through partnerships and potential mergers and acquisitions over time.

Shift Reflects Broader Trend Of Public Market Repositioning

The transition follows a pattern where publicly listed companies repurpose their corporate structures to pursue emerging technology sectors. A comparable example occurred in 2017 when Long Island Iced Tea rebranded around blockchain, resulting in a temporary increase in its stock price before it was later delisted by Nasdaq.

NewBird AI’s leadership has not provided detailed projections for its new operations but has indicated that the pivot will focus on scaling infrastructure and services within the AI compute market.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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