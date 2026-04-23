The Era of AI Trading Has Arrived: SKHTU and Users Share Wealth Management Returns

Amid the wave of intelligent upgrades to financial infrastructure, SKHTU Exchange recently launched its self-developed AI trading engine. This system enables intelligent strategies both on-chain and across markets, supporting multi-asset arbitrage and dynamic portfolio management.

The SKHTU technical team explained that the system is built on deep learning algorithms and a high-performance matching engine, capable of real-time monitoring of market prices, volatility, and liquidity conditions, and executing trade instructions within milliseconds. The AI engine can automatically identify price discrepancies, capture high-frequency arbitrage opportunities, and rebalance strategies, achieving stable returns without manual intervention.

The system operates on a core logic of “automatic strategy execution + intelligent risk control + dynamic take-profit.” Based on the performance over the past four months, the multi-asset portfolio strategies covering BTC, ETH, and stablecoins have achieved an annualized yield range of 46%, demonstrating high yield stability and strong drawdown protection. For risk management, the AI system monitors position volatility and capital allocation in real time, automatically executing partial liquidation or hedging when drawdown thresholds are triggered to ensure principal safety.

Currently, SKHTU Exchange channels the returns of AI engine into its wealth management section. Users simply invest USDT or USDC stablecoins in the wealth management platform to proportionally share the returns generated by the AI quantitative system. This mechanism allows users to participate in the intelligent trading ecosystem safely and efficiently, without directly engaging in complex quantitative operations.

The technical team noted that the greatest advantage of the AI engine lies in its “adaptive capability”—the system can autonomously learn and optimize strategy weights based on market volatility and risk events, gradually forming personalized yield models. This means AI is not just a tool for executing commands but a continuously evolving intelligent trading entity amid market changes.

SKHTU Exchange emphasizes that the core of intelligent automated trading is not to pursue short-term high returns, but to achieve long-term steady growth through algorithms and risk control. The platform plans to open API interfaces and strategy marketplaces in the future, allowing users and institutions to share strategy models within a unified framework and fostering an open, win-win intelligent financial ecosystem.